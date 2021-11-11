RUTLAND — A Swanton woman has pleaded guilty to stealing $100,000 from the Abenaki Nation.
Louise Larivee, 63, pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge Wednesday during her federal jury trial held in Rutland.
Larivee had been working for the Abenaki Self Help Association, Inc. (ASHAI) as its director of federal grant programs. While holding the position from 2013 to 2017, she embezzled money through inflating expense accounts at the organization.
ASHAI functions as a service arm of the Abenaki Nation.
Candy Thomas, 64, acted as her co-conspirator in the case. Employed as a bookkeeper and office worker at ASHAI, Thomas would issue checks to Larivee and help cover up fraud by sending incorrect tax forms to the Internal Revenue Services.
The two were found to have embezzled more than $100,000 from the Abenaki organization.
Larivee was charged with conspiracy and federal program embezzlement by a federal grand jury in June 2019. Her sentencing is scheduled for the spring.
Thomas has already pleaded guilty to a federal program embezzlement charge and testified at Larivee’s trial. She is scheduled to be sentenced next month.
The two co-conspirators could face up to 10 years of imprisonment and be given a fine up to $250,000, in accordance with federal sentencing guidelines.
The federal case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General.
Larivee is represented by David Kirby. Thomas is represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Steve Barth. The prosecutors are Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gregory Waples and Spencer Willig.
