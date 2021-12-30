This is part 2 of a series on the St. Albans Museum. You can find the first part "Inside the St. Albans Museum" at the link provided.
ST. ALBANS — When Lisa Evans visited St. Albans City Council to make a budget pitch for the St. Albans Museum earlier this month, she was hit with some unexpected feedback.
“I think you could consider a redevelopment project in that building,” City Manager Dominic Cloud said. “You’ve got massive costs just to keep the building open, and it’s not even helping. If you converted some of that performance space in the auditorium to housing units, I think you could chip away at that.”
Evans, the museum’s director, thought it was a bad idea. Council members agreed with her.
But the thornier questions she brought to council remain: As the museum building steadily ages, what are St. Albans residents going to do with it? What does the community want? And more importantly, how much is it willing to pay?
Evans is pushing for an extensive revision of the museum’s role, post-covid, in the community. Meanwhile, local governments are hesitant about carrying the bills.
That leaves Evans and museum volunteers with some options to deal with their aging building. But it’ll depend on the community’s response to see them through.
Getting community support
St. Albans could look north to Sheldon for a strategy in getting community support. In 2016, the Sheldon Historical Society obtained its museum building.
It took 17 years to complete the acquisition, and board member Harold Smith said it’s been a work in progress to get it up and running. Throughout it all though, he said the key to the historical society’s success was getting people invested in the project.
“We’re trying to focus on the people – knowing fully well that half of the people in Sheldon have likely been related for the last 150 years – we’re focused on a smaller population and soliciting support from people who have a vested interest,” Smith said.
Historical society members brought the same approach to fundraising. Instead of soliciting large donors, they shored up their membership base and began holding more events, eventually finding times and places that would draw the biggest crowds.
When small fixes at the museum needed some capital, they’d go and get a good reason for someone to provide the funds. For example, when the museum began looking at replacing its one-of-a-kind windows, Smith said they’d sell the refurbishments as dedications. Such efforts helped them gain the capital necessary, but it also helped the community better connect with the updated building. Over time, the additional exposure was able to get enough people involved to create some momentum.
“The first thing we did when the floor dried [at the new museum] was open the building. We probably had 100 people. That’s a huge crowd for a small town,” he said.
While St. Albans is a much different community than Sheldon, Evans said she’d like to see similar efforts made here. It’s been done in the past, she said, when an early 2000s capital campaign collected funds to pay for the construction of an entryway and elevator for the museum. Now, the difficulty is keeping people interested in what the museum is doing after the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.
“We need to be reflective of our current community, and that needs a lot of updating. The support exists. It’s been rallied before,” she said. “We’re the only cultural heritage institution, so it’s really important that we continue to play that part.”
With unlimited funding, Evans said she’d first update the building – fixing its roof and installing a building-wide HVAC system to keep its artifacts in good shape and help the museum stay open during Vermont’s winter season. Then she’d start expanding the programming and creating community partnerships.
With the building open all year long, the museum could institute a gift shop and partner with local businesses to sell St. Albans products there, she said. The museum would also be able to expand exhibits more regularly, make them more inclusive and more interactive to “entice a new generation.”
Evans said museum volunteers have pushed such initiatives in the past. For example, the museum’s Lake Lessons, which partners with the Vermont Department of Agriculture, teaches local fourth graders about the cultural and ecological history associated with Lake Champlain, and this past summer, Evans said the museum brought photos of the bay down to the St. Albans Bay Farmer’s Market to talk to people about the museum’s efforts.
Inside the museum, Evans would also like to see the community take advantage of the museum’s upstairs performance space, known as the Bliss Room. While business and nonprofit groups use the upstairs, sometimes on a weekly basis, there is potential to hold larger events, such as stage shows or traveling exhibits.
“I do have a lot of pie in the sky ideas,” Evans said. “But what it all comes down to is being conscious of what St. Albans wants to see.”
How much?
To do any of the proposed work, however, Evans said she needs a budget to reflect the effort. Currently the museum’s annual budget is $175,000, which pays for one part-time staff member and the costs related to the upkeep of an old building, such as utilities and routine maintenance.
Typical budget sources in past years have been private donors, upstairs rental fees, sponsorships, membership fees, fundraising events, museum ticket costs, volunteer hours and historic grants. Both the City of St. Albans and the Town of St. Albans also provide $15,000 annually in tax dollars to the organization.
Evans said the incomes will need to be increased if the museum wants to bring the building up to par – an estimated $200,000 investment – and reinvigorate the group’s community efforts.
To start the discussion, museum officials went in front of government decision makers in December to ask for an additional $10,000 annually from each municipality to help the museum cover its costs. The City and Town didn’t deny or approve such an increase, leaving the discussion for later budget sessions.
Town Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso, who also functions as the museum’s treasurer, said the town probably could find a way to fund the additional $10,000 if it squeezed other budget lines. Another option could be asking voters – similar to what the selectboard did in 2018 – to see if they would support the extra spend, which voters did approve.
In the meantime, Evans is working to make the museum’s need known throughout the region while stressing its importance as the community’s historical center, and she plans on running a few focus groups comprising people from varied backgrounds in the spring.
The results of such meetings will help her plan ahead to see if she can rally the community's support around the museum.
“We’re in the very preliminary phases considering all the things we hope to do this year. We’ve applied for a number of grants, and we’re hoping to get a couple of rewards. That also changes our timeline based on what we can get done,” she said. “The capital campaign piece is in our back pocket right now”
