BURLINGTON — Are you looking for a career that will help make a difference in the lives of vulnerable members of your community?
The Howard Center is hosting a job fair from 1-5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 at McClure Gymnasium on 1138 Pine St. in Burlington.
The social services organization is looking for nurses, teachers, business administration, janitorial and other types of workers. There will be parking available on site.
Ayman Hunter, Howard Center’s director of talent acquisition, said candidates should bring a resume and cover letter to the job fair.
“We’re looking for someone with attention to detail with a genuine desire to help and who wants to help others and is self-motivated,” he said.
It helps to apply in advance online, Hunter said, but that is not a required step.
He pointed out how Howard Center offers 36 days of paid time off for employees on their first day as a perk of working for the organization.
