MONTPELIER — Now that Vermont is seeing a downturn in COVID-19 cases, the question becomes where do we go from here?
The social distancing required to stop the spread of the coronavirus shuttered businesses across the state, kept schoolchildren at home and created a massive hole in the state’s finances.
One of the biggest hurdles the state has faced has been trying to process 70,000 unemployment claims in a system not designed to handle anything approaching that volume.
Gov. Phil Scott announced Wednesday that $52 million in assistance had been sent to Vermonters this week. That includes more than 8,000 Vermonters whose claims were still being processed as of Sunday who were sent $1,200 each, an advance on the additional $600 per week in federal funds they will receive once their claims are processed.
A new call center was established Wednesday, he said, to assist with call volumes, and the state was ready to start providing unemployment assistance to the self-employed, a new program recently authorized by the federal government, but which states then had to build from scratch.
The state will be reaching out to self-employed Vermonters with information on how to apply for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program.
But most of the questions the governor was asked on Wednesday weren’t about unemployment. They were about reopening the state’s economy. His answers provide insight into the challenges government officials face as they try to balance the progress Vermont has made in combating the coronavirus with the desire to allow people to return to work and the risks inherent in doing so.
For example, the governor was asked about reopening golf courses with rules requiring social distancing.
Scott and other New England governors have been working on coordinating the opening of their states. The governors in Maine and New Hampshire are concerned about attracting visitors from Massachusetts, which lost 1,000 people to COVID-19 last week, he said.
Opening the golf courses “might lead to more people traveling coming into their states and bringing the virus with them,” Scott said.
“I do know people are anxious to get outdoors,” said Secretary of Commerce Lindsay Kurrle.
The state is looking at how best to open recreational opportunities, but is being guided by science and data, she said, pointing to the risks involved.
“If we draw people into our state, we arguably open ourselves up to going backwards on all the work we’ve done,” Kurrle said. “It has to be really well thought out.”
“We’re trying to prevent the spread, that means staying home,” said Scott, indicating construction and manufacturing are areas the state is looking to open.
Similarly, when asked if it was possible to open Vermont regionally, Scott pointed out that if parks were opened in the Northeast Kingdom, for example, that might attract people both from inside and outside of the state to the Kingdom and create “another hot spot.”
Vermont health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Vermont was simply too small and travel within the state too easy to allow for regional reopening.
“We don’t want to create any ill will by saying one part of the state is doing so well they could have these privileges,” he said. “We’re not built that way and public health can’t operate that way.”
One area where some loosening of the rules may come soon is elective surgeries at hospitals. Because Vermont was able to prevent a large surge in cases, hospitals have the capacity to begin doing that work, Levine said. The issue is doing it safely.
The hospitals have been working on a plan drawing on recommendations from national medical associations, which they have provided to the state. “They’re being very deliberate,” said Levine. “It’s been a very nice, two-way dialog.”
“We want them to get back into business,” Scott said.
A financial hole
Current estimates are that the state’s lost revenue as a result of COVID-19 will be $381 million, split evenly between the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years.
“At this point in time, it’s pretty difficult to predict where we’re going to land in the next couple of months,” said Secretary of Administration Susanne Young.
Secretary of Education Dan French said the state’s education fund is facing a $90 million revenue loss, with federal funding so far set to cover $30 million of that.
Borrowing may be necessary by either the districts or the state, he said.
“It all depends on federal reimbursement,” Scott said. “We’ll do what we can to live within our means.”
He also acknowledged that he and the legislature may face some tough choices. “Every entity, every area is going to have tremendous need,” Scott said.
Thus far in this crisis, Vermonters have tended to put politics aside, Scott said.
“I believe that people, all of us, have put politics aside and are trying to do what is best for our state and the people of our state,” he said. “That’s what Vermont is about.
“I don’t think it is as common in some areas of the country as it is in Vermont. I just think that’s part of who we are.”