Sarah Hadd, Fairfax’s new Town Manager and long-time Saint Albans resident, was first drawn to government jobs because of their diversity.
First at an internship with the Tompkins County Planning Department in New York during her time as a student at Cornell University, where she dealt with everything from animal issues to block grants, Hadd has been actively involved and interested in government jobs.
“It was just a nice entry into a little bit of everything, and I was just very fortunate to fall in that career path,” she said.
Hadd grew up and currently lives in Saint Albans. After her time at Cornell, she went to the University of Vermont in Burlington for graduate school during which she also got a part time job with the Williston Planning and Zoning Department.
Most recently, Hadd was the Director of Planning and Zoning for the town of Colchester, a position she’s held since 2009. Before that, Hadd was the Town Planner for Colchester beginning in 2001.
Hadd is only the second person in history to hold the position of Fairfax Town Manager, taking over the job from the town’s very first manager, Brad Doucheff, who left at the beginning of June. She’s entering her third week on the job in Fairfax.
Q: What first drew you to the job of Town Manager?
A: I serve on the Northwest Regional Planning Commission as the representative from Saint Albans Town and Brad was the representative from Fairfax. When I heard he was leaving, my first thought was that this is very sad because he's such a nice guy. But I was talking to him and I started thinking about it and thought well, ‘You don't know unless you try.’ Knowing everything I know about Fairfax as a great community, I put my application in. Every step along that path reaffirmed that it's a great community with a lot of great volunteers and a lot of great staff. It just fit really well. And so here I am.
Q: How is your previous job different from this one?
A: So, I think in Colchester, their Planning and Zoning Department was a little bit different than most because you have the permitting aspect of it, but we also had a Health Officer. We did wastewater permits, we did building permits. We were a little bit of a catch all for quality of life issues. I think with the Town Manager position you have a lot of the same but plus some. While I had really worked hard over my tenure in Colchester, to work with the community and come up with plans that were reflective of what they wanted the community to be, I'm really looking forward to the aspect of Town Manager where you can implement a lot more. You can see those plans through to fruition.
Q: How have you been getting to know the town of Fairfax?
A: Growing up in the area, I have been familiar with Fairfax and it's nice to do a deep dive now and learn a little more. I think the thing that I've been trying to do most is connect with people. It's nice now where we're at in Vermont we can make those personal connections. We can sit down and talk with people. I've been trying to go out and meet people. I've been to rescue, to the Fire Department, the garage.
Q: What do you expect your biggest challenge to be?
A: Right now, it's meeting people, making connections in the times that we live in. We've all transitioned to digital meetings which in some ways is great because you reach audiences that you haven't typically reached, but it's also harder to meet people. I think making those connections is priority number one.
Back last fall, Fairfax completed a growth study, the Planning Commission had a grant. They looked at some of the zoning and build-out scenarios of what could develop. That's going to be one of the areas where we need to bring back and look at and see, 'Where do we have growth? Where do we not want to have growth? Do we have the infrastructure to support growth? Where we want to see it?' I think those are some of the longer term horizon type things to be looking at and working through.
Q: I don't know if you would know this yet, but what does your typical day look like?
A: It’s been a little bit of everything. So first day, Monday last week, a cow got loose and somebody called the town offices trying to locate the owner. I went out on a dog complaint later in the week. I had my first Selectboard meeting on Monday. With the fiscal year close out, there’s been a lot of bills to pay. I like the mornings. They tend to be relatively quiet because I get in first before everyone else and get the paperwork in order for the day.
Q: What do you like to do after work?
A: I’m very fortunate that my family is in Saint Albans and we like to get out, particularly summers in Vermont are too short. RIght now, it’s hiking, getting on the water and kayaking. Doing those sorts of things and trying to spend time with family outdoors.
