GEORGIA — After months of delay, the town of Georgia finally has a date to break ground on the site of its new Town Garage.
Sitework for the garage is set to begin next Monday, March 7, for the Town Garage approved by Georgia voters first in November 2020 and again in January 2021.
The new garage facility will create space for modern equipment used by the
Highway Department, as well as address safety and inefficiency concerns of the current, aging garage, according to a release from the town.
In mid-July 2021, the town had hoped to possibly break ground by the end of the month. But because of a missing wetlands permit, the project was delayed nearly half a year.
“After setbacks related to essential permitting, the final pieces came together earlier this month. Connor Contracting Inc. and Ormond Bushey & Sons Inc. are scheduled to begin next week,” reads the release from the town.
In July, Selectboard Chair Scott St. Onge noted that because of price fluctuations, the town had already begun buying materials for the project.
A Groundbreaking Ceremony will not be held, but a Grand Opening Ceremony will be scheduled at a later date.
