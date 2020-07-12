ST. ALBANS – In a virtual forum Thursday evening, community leaders from Franklin County met for the first of several regional gatherings for plotting Vermont’s economic recovery in COVID-19’s wake.
Their conclusions cast a large net, touching on everything from community connections strained by social distancing to the economic fallout felt by Franklin County’s storefronts and dairy farms.
The forum’s facilitators, representing the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) and Gov. Phil Scott’s administration, said, however, the state was already considering recovery underway, and that forums like these would offer space for an important voice in the state’s recovery: a local voice.
“In many ways, we’re struggling to find ways to say we’re already in recovery,” Josh Hanford, the Department of Housing and Community Development’s commissioner, said. “We need to start planning for that recovery, and recovery starts local.”
It was those local voices facilitators said they were hoping to capture and share with the rest of the state, with VCRD members and state officials reporting the ultimate goal of forums like Thursday’s was to build a locally-minded blueprint communities statewide could turn to as they plot their recovery.
And those local voices appeared to have just that – answers to the challenges presented by COVID-19 that could be brought to other communities looking toward recovery as COVID-19’s initial spread in Vermont and the ensuing economic shutdown abates.
Some talked about creative ways libraries were looking toward humor to bridge the social gaps caused by COVID-19, while others plugged re-localizing Franklin County’s economy and encouraging more localized tourism as the pandemic disrupts a tourism industry typically courted by the region.
The closure of the Canadian border due to COVID-19, many noted, presented a particular challenge to Franklin County, where officials previously said communities were seeing tourism traffic grow before COVID-19 led to the Canadian border’s closure and restrictions placed on travelers from other states.
The answer, some said, could be to emphasize Vermont “staycations” to draw people from elsewhere in Vermont to the county, making use of some of its recreational opportunities, like the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail and Burton Island, as well as its scenery.
“There’s no one who can say Franklin County is any less beautiful or dynamic when it comes to recreation,” VCRD’s Paul Costello said, adding that he liked to imagine the region as a “Northwest Paradise” in the vein of the neighboring Northeast Kingdom.
Rep. Charen Fegard, D – Berkshire, also suggested trying to tap into Vermont’s growing real estate market, which has managed to thrive even amid COVID-19’s initial surge in the Green Mountain State, in order to encourage more local buying among new Vermonters.
“It would make a lot of sense for realtors to work with local business owners to make some kind of welcome package to start building those connections before [new homeowners] default to Costco,” Fegard offered.
Others stressed the damage COVID-19 had done to Franklin County’s dairy economy, which had seen much of its market for milk products dry up virtually overnight when gubernatorial orders closed schools and restaurants in early March.
Julie Wolcott, an organic farmer from Fairfield, said while organic farmers had remained relatively insulated from the pandemic, the impacts of COVID-19 had been felt by the region’s conventional farmers, whose financial losses could trickle down to other local businesses tied to dairy farming.
“Our dairy industry is struggling, and when they struggle, we struggle,” Rep. James Gregoire, R – Fairfield, agreed. “They need more support, and it’s bigger than just Covid money.”
Gregoire, who also owns a convenience store in Fairfield, also said he’d heard of a groundswell of interest in local foods from people passing through his store, something other participants had pointed to throughout Thursday’s forum.
Within St. Albans City, the city’s planning and development director Chip Sawyer said the city’s “Downtown Dollars” program, which incentivized purchases within St. Albans City businesses, had managed to circulate almost $6,700 through the downtown.
The program sounded similar to one described by Lisa Sullivan, a bookstore owner from Wilmington invited into Thursday’s forum by VCRD, that had worked well for the Windham County community.
She also said the town had been able to use funds from Wilmington’s local-options tax in order to provide no-interest loans to Wilmington’s businesses for weathering the pandemic’s initial shutdown.
Where businesses struggled in her community, she said, was managing the technical aspects of COVID-19’s relief funds. Many businesses needed help modernizing accounting and had other technical challenges that made accessing relief programs difficult, Sullivan said.
Technical challenges were something cited throughout Thursday’s forum as a challenge for businesses – and Vermonters more generally – trying to survive a pandemic that’s forced much of public life, from business to social gatherings and schools, online.
For businesses, more than one participant during Thursday’s forum said some business owners struggled with the technical literacy needed to navigate online sales.
Meanwhile, the digital divide in Vermont, where roughly a quarter of the state struggles to meet the broadband speeds classified as “high-speed Internet” by the Federal Communications Commission, posed another challenge to the region’s recovery from COVID-19, reorted facilitators.
Still, according to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s Ben Doyle, there was a lot of optimism around bridging gaps in broadband access during Thursday’s forum.
“There’s a real sense that this is the moment,” Doyle said. “Everyone knew it was important, but COVID-19 really showed that it was essential.”
St. Albans City’s Sawyer said he worried about whether there was space for new businesses to open and whether the same resources typically afforded to new businesses could still be accessed.
“We need to be making sure it’s possible for someone to start a new business when we enter our ‘new normal,’” Sawyer said. “There’s always going to be turnover and always going to be something new.”
Some, like the United Way’s Sarah Allerton, stressed that, in some ways, COVID-19 had exacerbated economic challenges that have always stressed the region, like an already worrisome shortage of child care services and the transportation challenges that come with working in rural communities.
“Transportation has always been one of the hardest things,” Allerton, who coordinates the United Way’s Working Bridges workforce support program, said.
By restricting carpooling and limiting public transportation while adding financial stress to workers who already couldn’t afford to maintain a personal vehicle, Allerton said “Covid has only made that worse.”
Thursday’s forum was the first of several planned for every county in Vermont for the coming months, according to a press release from VCRD.
Like prior VCRD-coordinated programs, the forums are designed the connect local recovery efforts to state and federal supports while offering a chance for organizations to pick-up on strategies that could be used elsewhere in the Green Mountain State, according to VCRD’s statement.