ST. ALBANS CITY – A dozens-strong audience gathered around Taylor Park’s menorah Wednesday evening for a public celebration of the fourth night of Hanukkah, an event organizers said helped celebrate the Jewish people’s right to practice “openly and safely” in the U.S.
While the Chabad of Vermont, the Burlington-based Jewish outreach organization hosting Wednesday’s lighting, has held public menorah lightings in Taylor Park in the past, this year’s ceremony had an added weight after anti-Semitic messages were stapled to telephone poles in St. Albans Tuesday morning.
“Our response to people who say that we’re the other – that we don’t belong here – is that we don’t answer back. Rather we add in light,” said Rabbi Eliyahu Junik, the Chabad’s Director of Education. “As we see here, the best response is not to fight back and not to answer back, but to show up and celebrate Hanukkah with greater numbers and greater spirit.”
Hanukkah is an eight-night holiday celebrated every year by the Jewish people, held in honor of both the Jewish people’s resistance to a 175 BCE Greek invasion of Israel and the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem ransacked during the war.
The holiday’s length of eight nights come from what Jews call the “miracle of the oil,” when the Holy Temple’s last surviving flask of oil had only enough oil to last a single night but managed to light the menorah for eight nights, the exact amount of time needed to consecrate more oil for the temple’s lights.
As a part of the holiday’s celebrations, Jews light a menorah, a nine-pronged candelabra reminiscent of the seven-pronged menorah used to light the Holy Temple. Each night, Jews use one candle to sequentially light the others, adding a new candle every night until the menorah’s nine prongs are full on the eighth night of Hanukkah.
While the “miracle of the oil” underscores much of the Hanukkah story, Junik said it was also the Jewish people’s right to openly practice their religion that they hoped to celebrate with Wednesday’s public menorah lighting.
“As a people, we don’t necessarily celebrate our strength – strength comes, strength goes,” Junik said Wednesday. “We’d rather celebrate the lights. Light is a more spiritual thing. We celebrate the fact we have the freedom and we got the opportunity to serve God the way we saw fit…
“This brings us here today. We find ourselves in America, in which we do have this freedom to celebrate Judaism the way we see fit – and that’s exactly what we’re doing now,” the rabbi continued. “In St. Albans, it’s lighting this menorah here in Taylor Park and practicing openly and safely.”
In an interview with the Messenger, Junik said public celebrations like those Wednesday were important for the Jewish community, as “Jews celebrate with community, so when everyone’s isolated and no one knows about the other, they might feel like there’s no one else.”
He added that the public nature of these menorah lightings, from the Taylor Park lighting to those held at the State House in Montpelier, allowed the Jewish people to express pride in their faith and be visible in places where they were largely a religious minority.
“We’re happy to be Jewish. We’re proud to be Jewish,” Junik said. “We’re here, we exist and we want to celebrate that openly.
“We don’t need to hide.”
As he began lighting the menorah, Junik ended his remarks Wednesday by saying he hoped more people would be able to attend the next year’s celebration without the celebration having to follow something negative like the anti-Semitic signs posted around St. Albans.
“A lot of times, there’s negative things that push us to do more positivity,” Junik said. “In a world the way it’s meant to be, we should try to do good things not as someone pushing us to, but rather out of love.
“Next year, we should have an even greater number of people, but not as an answer to something, but rather out of the joy of celebrating Hanukkah together.”
According to the Jewish Virtual Library, an online encyclopedia maintained by the American-Israeli Cooperative Enterprise, there were about 6,000 Jews living in Vermont in 2018.
Chabad Burlington hosts menorah lightings around Vermont, with lightings having already occurred in Burlington, Montpelier and Jericho and with public lightings planned for Shelburne and South Burlington later this week.