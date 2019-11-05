ST. ALBANS – As similar protests occurred around New England, a group of Franklin County residents gathered outside of the St. Albans Hannaford Saturday and called on the supermarket chain to guarantee fair labor conditions on the farms it sources its milk from.
Starting late Saturday morning, locals gathered in the Hannaford parking lot and marched toward the supermarket, brandishing signs and slogans calling on Hannaford to join the Milk with Dignity campaign.
The Milk with Dignity campaign is an initiative steered by Migrant Justice, a Burlington-based human rights organization advocating for fair treatment of migrant farmworkers.
When a company signs an agreement with the Milk with Dignity program, it means the company is contractually bound to guaranteeing a minimum standard of living and safety on the farms it sources its milk from.
Ben & Jerry’s previously signed with the campaign in 2017 after three years of campaigning on the part of Migrant Justice and affiliated organizations, agreeing to source their dairy from farmers providing higher wages, time off and better housing and working conditions.
Farmers who supply milk to participating companies are paid a direct premium by those companies to help accommodate the program’s requirements, according to Migrant Justice.
The program is monitored by a third-party and enforced through a legally binding contract with participating companies.
During the brief protest in St. Albans, participants said they joined the campaign out of concern for inhumane working conditions for migrants on farms, sharing those concerns with the store’s manager who met protestors in front of the store.
“I have seen firsthand some of the conditions migrant workers work in,” said Cindy Weed, a former state representative for Enosburgh and Montgomery. “I came upon them on my campaign trail... and it was unbelievable. We can do better.”
Signs brandished by protestors carried cited a survey Migrant Justice compiled reporting that 40 percent of workers worked below the state’s minimum wage and 40 percent had never had a day off.
A more recent survey conducted by Migrant Justice last year reported that 82 percent of Vermont’s farmworkers lacked access to safety equipment and 94 percent of farmworkers had been hurt by chemicals.
According to that same survey, 85 percent of farmworkers were harmed by environmental issues, 77 percent were harmed by machinery and 70 percent were harmed by animals.
“We have the ability that in something as simple as how we buy our milk,” said St. Albans City’s Kate Larose. “It’s through our dollars we’re financing this.”
“We have migrants living on the farms in Franklin County,” said Franklin’s Marilyn Hackett. “I’m not saying [those farms] in particular are offending, but it does benefit farmers and workers who are... under extra duress at this time with our national division over immigrant workers.”
According to Hackett, there was a farmworker interested in joining Saturday’s protest in St. Albans, but there was enough fear of U.S. immigration authorities responding that they opted out of participating.
“Who knows how safe it is for the worker to come out and say it themselves,” Hackett said.
Organizers met near southern corner of the Highgate Mall, rehearsing slogans like “Get up, get down, Milk with Dignity is coming to town” before starting toward the supermarket just after 10 a.m.
St. Albans City’s Larose, one of the organizers Saturday, read a statement reiterating Migrant Justice’s interest in pressuring Hannaford, a Maine-based supermarket chain with around 200 stores, into an agreement with the Milk with Dignity campaign.
“As one of the largest supermarket chains in the northeast and an important buyer of dairy products in the region, Hannaford has an opportunity to create widespread change by joining the Milk with Dignity program,” Larose read. “We gather along with hundreds of others... to call on Hannaford to do the right thing.”
They met with the store’s manager and delivered a letter for the manager to send to the company’s headquarters in Maine, calling for the start of negotiations to include Hannaford in the Milk with Dignity campaign.
Similar letters were delivered to Hannaford store managers in similar protests around New England.
According to Will Lambek, a spokesperson for Migrant Justice, there were 23 separate protests this weekend, ranging from protests attended by only a few to one with more than 100 marchers.
As of Monday morning, Lambek said Hannaford had yet to respond to Migrant Justice’s calls to join the Milk with Dignity program.
“We’re extremely excited by the support from around the region,” Lambek told the Messenger Monday. “We’re encouraging folks to reach out directly to the company... expressing their support for the program.”
After meeting protestors outside of the St. Albans Hannaford and hearing testimony from the individual marchers, the store’s manager accepted the letter and declined to comment further.
Protestors remained outside of Hannaford for a short while after, repeating their chants and meeting with customers.
The Hannaford supermarket chain is now a part of the Ahold Delhaize group, a Netherlands-based transnational conglomerate.