One can only imagine how the face of St. Albans would have looked today, had the Welden House not been destroyed by fire in the early morning hours of July 17, 1897.
The fire originated in the kitchen and spread quickly.
The Welden had a bit of its own history. It was being built in 1864 by Elinus J. Morrison of Manchester, N.H., when the raid by Confederates on St. Albans occurred on Oct. 19, 1864. While walking on Main Street, Morrison was shot and died of his injuries on Oct. 21 — the only fatality of the raid.
The Welden contained 200 rooms and a booklet expounded on all its “modern” amenities:
The building is lighted by gas and electricity and heated by steam, electric call-bell devices, a “luxurious” Otis elevator and a well-lighted inner courtyard, thus admitting sunshine into every room in the house.
The building contained a post office, national bank, Western Union, telegraph office, livery stable, billiards hall, theater, dining hall and reading room.
The “after the fire” photo shows debris on the front walkway, crumbling balconies on Maiden Lane, and the missing mansard roof. One can see the sky through the windows, showing the extent of the destruction of the interior of the hotel.
Luckily, no one was injured and the guests had time to remove their personal belongings, along with furniture that was placed in Taylor Park. The corner remained vacant for 13 years. A high board fence surrounded the area, but it was considered an eyesore since it was covered by graffiti and dated posters.
