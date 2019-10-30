The Saint Albans Museum is joining other museums, historical societies, and cultural organizations around the state to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which was signed into law in August 1920 (it was ratified by the state of Vermont in February 1921).
Amendment XIX provides that “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”
The Saint Albans Museum is developing a new display that will focus on the women's suffrage movement in Franklin County and northwestern Vermont. St. Albans was one of only five Vermont towns to host an "Equal Franchise League (EFL),” which functioned as local chapters of the Vermont Equal Suffrage Association. The EFL was active from the early 1900s through 1920 - hosting guests speakers, organizing public events, and coordinating education and advocacy efforts. Meetings were coordinated by the officers and often were held in the homes of members. The group would reform and again held events at the Owl Club during the 1960s.
If you have any information, photographs, or historical materials related to the struggle for women's voting rights in our community, please contact the Museum office at 802-527-7933 or at www.stamuseum.org