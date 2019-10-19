On Oct. 7 and 8, Firefighter Nate Bachand visited with approximately 100 of our PreK and Kindergarten students. Nate works for the Town of St. Albans Fire Department and he is wonderfully connected with our School by being the husband of one of our Kindergarten teachers, Mrs. Kaeley Bachand.
In each of the past four years, Nate has driven a huge ladder truck over to St. Albans City School as well as his own heavy firefighting clothing. By visiting our School and meeting with every PreK and Kindergarten child, he is fulfilling one portion of the Fire Department’s mission to provide public education and safety training. However, it is not just a job duty for Nate. Visiting schools and working with children is clearly a joy for him and it shows in the response kids have to his instruction.
While in the classroom, Firefighter Nate went over the following specific points: 1. If you ever see a firefighter in your home or building, you need to follow the firefighter’s directions to reach safety. Nate’s visit helped to remove the intimidation factor that may be experienced by small children when seeing large people dressed in funny looking masks and heavy gear. 2. Every family needs to come up with a plan for meeting somewhere outside their house in a safe place, much as we do here at school during fire drills. 3. It is best to keep one’s bedroom door closed at night to prevent smoke from coming into your room in the event of a fire. The children seemed to absorb these fundamental pieces of advice.
Fireman Nate also spent time explaining his gear. He put on all of his fire-retardant overgear and his oxygen tank and mask. He let kids try on his giant firefighter’s hat. At the end of the visit, fireman Nate gave every child a light-weight plastic firefighter’s cap to keep.
It appeared that the most loved part of Nate’s visit for many of the children was having a chance to sit in the cabin of the ladder truck. Three students at a time from each classroom were boosted into the truck where they got to see, touch and ask questions about the gear it contained. There were lots of smiles and many pictures taken by teachers. Fireman Nate’s visit was a definite highlight in the month of October.