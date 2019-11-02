Community Connections

ACTIVITIES ASSISTANT – CarePartners Adult Day Center, Inc. is seeking volunteers to help support participants in all aspects of the Activities Program by playing a game, helping with a craft project, reading a story, chit-chatting or lending a hand in some other way. Flexible schedule two or more hours once or twice a week. Contact Sue Chase at 527-0548, Ext. 11 or email info@carepartnersvt.org.
FURRY FRIENDS – Franklin County Animal Rescue is looking for adoption assistants to help visitors to the shelter find new feline family members. Assistants ask questions and introduce adopting families to cats that might be right for them. They also make follow-up calls to see if everything is going well with the new family members. Orientation provided. Contact Hadley Shannon at 524-9650 or email volunteer@fcarpets.org.
FOOD SHELF – NorthWest Family Foods is looking for volunteers between 9 a.m. and noon to weigh and sort donations from local grocery stores. Volunteers may also assist with pick-ups from local donors, stocking shelves, and helping to prepare for opening. Contact Toni Auriemma at 527-7392, Ext. 106, or email tauriemma@cvoeo.org.
A DRIVING NEED – Meals on Wheels has an urgent need for volunteers deliver meals in Franklin County on weekdays, once a week, once a month, or whatever works for your schedule. These friendly visits are a lifeline to many people, providing a nutritious meal, a safety check, and a friendly visit. Deliveries are typically from 10-11:30 a.m. Contact Laura Need at 662-5254 or email lneed@agewellvt.org.
CHILD ADVOCATES – Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) Program is recruiting volunteers who want to make a difference in a child’s life. GALs visit with a child monthly, gather information to understand the important factors and people in the child’s life, represent to a Judge in court what he/she feels is in the child’s best interest, explain the court process to the child as appropriate, and consult with the child’s attorney. Contact Kristi Theise at 527-4029 or email Kristi.theise@vermont.gov.
If your nonprofit or school organization is in need of volunteers for a single day or every day, the United Way of Northwest Vermont’s Volunteer Connection can connect you to people looking to help. Any local nonprofit, school or government agency can create an account and post their volunteer needs. Visit unitedwaynwvt.org and click on the “Volunteer” button.
QUESTIONS? Contact Megan Bridges at (802) 861-7822 or email megan@unitedwaynwvt.org