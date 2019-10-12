For years, kindergarten students have incubated eggs and hatched chicks each spring. The dozens of chicks they produced each year through that learning experience have always been transferred to farmers shortly thereafter. Not this year. Six laying hens were retained by Team USA, a St. Albans City School learning community of seventh and eighth-graders. The USA students looked after those chicks until the end of the 2018/2019 school year and worked with science teacher, Mr. Rouleau, to construct a chicken coop to house them. Their goal was to safely house those chickens and make them accessible for handling by students and staff during the day.
Over the spring and summer, Mr. Rouleau and other staff and students set up the coop close to the School’s composting area, orchard and vegetable gardens. Since then, everyone has noticed the coop and its residents. Kids enrolled in the summer programs, and students present at school, have demonstrated an attraction to the coop and its small chicken family every time they pass nearby. Indeed, having chickens at school has proven so popular that it was decided to add additional chickens to the flock. Initially, there were not enough birds for all visitors to easily handle.
So what has the School learned from establishing a diverse flock of 13 chickens for children to interact with? Two things: The first is that the chickens are meeting an important social and emotional need that we could only guess at last spring. The second is that having chickens on-site has broadened the influence of our farm to school program on kids immensely.
Let’s start with the social-emotional effect of the chicken’s presence at the school. Teachers are taking countless pictures of students from all the learning communities visiting the chickens and holding them. It seems that almost every child, no matter their age, seems to want to enter the coop and connect with one or more of the chickens. They especially like putting them up on their shoulders or hugging them close to their chests. Some are more gentle than others but rarely in a way that requires adult guidance. Needless to say, the chickens are well socialized with humans by now and are comfortable and safe being handled. The only real problem we are encountering is getting children to leave and return to their classrooms in a timely manner.
Next, we are finding that the chickens are enriching our students’ farm to school experience in a massive way. Eighteen students from Team USA assist daily with chicken upkeep. They clean the coop and the roosting house. They make sure there is adequate and clean food and water to nourish the chickens. These students share a plentiful supply of school-generated fruit and vegetable snack scraps with the chickens.
In addition, these USA students are expanding their duties to include maintenance of the garden and the surrounding compost and orchard areas. In the garden, they are clearing out an abundance of weeds and are planning to rotate the chickens through the garden spaces to glean remaining overripe produce, insects and weeds that were missed. The chickens will become living rototillers that fertilize the ground with their manure as they move about. Outside of the garden, the students are removing rotting lumber piles and removing excess vegetation. The general area is tidier and the chickens can be looked after more easily when in free-range mode. The students work the area around the coop three days per week and 45 minutes per day. In summary, the chickens are helping the school fertilize the ground and helping students and staff manage the School’s primary farm to school spaces more effectively.
Seeing the delight that so many children experience when interacting with the chickens, or working on their behalf, we can only wish we had established this program earlier. It is clearly a success and for certain students, tiny or large, the chickens are a powerful reason for coming to school. We will be sharing more about the chickens as we enter the colder months and students create a plan for keeping them warm.