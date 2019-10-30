ST. ALBANS — Jess Fondry said she hated reading in school. So it’s surprising she started writing her own novel about nine months ago — and that it shot to the top of Amazon.com’s bestselling romances when she published it earlier this month.
Fondry wrote The Way We Burn under the pen name J. D. Fondry.
She said The Way We Burn is the tale of a “young girl” who moves from Boston to New York and works at her uncle’s bar.
There she meets an older man and, as Fondry put it, “they hit it off, and there’s a little bit of some steaminess in there, and it’s a little awkward for my dad to be reading ...”
But Fondry said the story is essentially how that relationship develops in a small town, where “people talk and there’s some ex’s in the mix and just — drama. People like drama.”
And Fondry is one of the people who does so. She said she only picked up reading for pleasure a few years ago but now exists on a steady literary diet of romances with the occasional mystery.
As for The Way We Burn, Fondry said she “just started plucking along at it here and there,” although her imagination planted the seeds for the novel during her time at Plymouth State University.
One Plymouth State University literature course required students to produce a sample chapter just for fun.
“I really liked kind of the dynamic I created,” Fondry said, a dynamic revolving around the same central character who now carries the story of The Way We Burn.
Fondry kept that sample chapter and tweaked it over the past 10-or-so years.
She said she considered growing that chapter into a novel about nine months ago, and that three months in “the rest of it just kind of ... took off.”
It took off into about 320 pages of fiction — quite a product for someone who said she hated reading in school.
“I think it was ... being told to read something, as opposed to finding something that you actually enjoy,” she said.
And Fondry acknowledged “trying to make something substantial was... a little daunting, maybe.”
But she wrote it just by writing when she felt like writing, doing “a little bit here and there,” maybe 1,000 words per day “once in a while.”
Vermont Federal Credit Union employs Fondry full time, so she said she wrote on lunch breaks and when she got home, “kind of like a part-time job.”
“If I took a couple days and didn’t [write] I’d beat myself up about it,” she said.
Fondry grew up in Barre. She just moved to St. Albans from Burlington in August. It’s “a little bit of a change,” she said.
What hasn’t changed is Fondry’s idea flow — or as she put it, daydreaming.
“That’s where most of my stuff comes from,” she said.
Fondry does a lot of that daydreaming on her commute to work, which grew when she moved to St. Albans. She writes her imagined scenarios on her phone using voice-to-text while driving.
“I have pages and pages of notes in my phone,” she said, including notes she’s typed by hand after waking with late-night ideas.
The reader reaction to The Way We Burn has been “oddly positive,” as Fondry put it. She meant to say “surprisingly positive.”
“It’s a little bit scary putting your stuff out there,” she said. “But it’s been really positive feedback.”
Fondry’s already writing a sequel to The Way We Burn. She said she hopes to publish it in February.
Fondry also said she has a four- to five-novel series planned featuring the same characters. And although she hasn’t even finished writing the second book, her graphic designer has already designed the covers for books two and three.
Right now Fondry’s book is exclusively on Amazon.com, but she said she’s working on expanding its distribution to physical copies in bookstores as well.