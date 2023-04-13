ST. ALBANS – Ed Lambert stumbled across quite a find this past week – a custom-built metal replica of Central Vermont Railroad’s #601 engine.
The Highgate collector said he got a call from a private resident who had acquired the replica 56 years ago when his uncle gifted the model to him. Lambert bought the model, and he ended up at the Messenger’s office to show what he found.
In prior decades, the model – then featuring a working smokestack and lights – sat on display in the M.H. Fishman store and, later, in the office window of the St. Albans Chamber of Commerce.
Lambert said the seller didn’t know much about the replica’s origins outside of an old newspaper clipping from the Messenger.
That story explains the replica was initially built by a former railroad engineer, Ernest Manchester, who lived in Randolph in the 1920s.
According to the article, Manchester would sketch the train engine when it arrived in Randolph every night, but in 1929, the modelmaker died when he went to visit the station. According to the article, Manchester, who was deaf, was killed by the engine when he crossed the tracks and failed to hear its approach.
Lambert said he plans on selling the replica at auction, and he’ll keep looking for good finds.
“It’s the thrill of the hunt,” Lambert said. “It’s not the money you make. It’s the thrill of the hunt.”
