ST. ALBANS – The 120 or so women and men assembling masks for the St. Albans Face Mask Group may not know each other in person, but a project is promising to stitch the group of local sewers together in a different way.
Currently stored by the group’s organizer, retired nurse Pam Cross, a memory quilt honoring the group and the work they’ve done making masks since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has been sewn from scraps of cloth leftover by the group’s mask making work.
Bolts of cloth bearing the seamsters’ names and messages ranging from “love” and “hope” to pleas that viewers wear masks as the state – and much of the U.S. – still contends with the COVID-19 pandemic spread out across the king size quilt.
“As these women were sewing and sewing and sewing, somebody came up with an idea to make a quilt,” Cross said. “This pandemic is going to go down in history, but this mask making is an effort to keep our community safe and these women have donated their time.”
The group has sewn together and donated more than 19,000 face masks since the pandemic’s start, helping build out mask supplies at local doctors offices, retirement homes and, more recently, school districts preparing for the resumption of in-person classes this fall.
The group’s finished masks have been given out exclusively as donations, and while some of their masks have found their way out of state, most have remained in Franklin County or in the neighboring Chittenden County.
The group’s memory quilt is being raffled off by the group to support its ongoing mask making efforts in a fundraiser that’s already made nearly $6,000 over a GoFundMe page and courted donations from members circulating virtual raffle tickets among their own friends and families.
“All of these people are just donating their time and they want these masks to go out to the community,” Cross said. “We’ve had some of our group members donate their own supplies, but when you make 19,000 masks, you go through your cupboards pretty quickly.”
A second quilt will be made for the Saint Albans Museum for helping preserve the group’s place in Franklin County’s history during the pandemic, according to Cross.
While the pandemic’s spread had reportedly peaked in Vermont in April, Vermont’s health department continues to report additional cases of COVID-19 every week, with more than 1,300 cases of the disease now having been diagnosed in the Green Mountain State since the pandemic’s beginning in March.
Outside of Vermont, cases of COVID-19 have continued to surge through much of the U.S., with health experts attributing most of the growing spread to states reopening economies too early and large groups of people balking at social distancing and mask-wearing advice.
COVID-19 is an easily spread respiratory disease that generally manifests with milder, flu-like symptoms. In some cases, however, COVID-19 can cause severe and even life-threatening illness.
As of press time, 56 had died in Vermont due to complications of COVID-19 since the disease was first identified in Vermont in March, according to Vermont’s health department. More than 130,000 deaths nationally have been attributed to the disease.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization now both recommend that people wear face masks over their nose and mouth to help stymie COVID-19’s spread by limiting that individual’s ability to spread the disease to others.
It’s according to CDC guidelines that Cross said her group had been assembling masks, with the group relying on designs and materials recommended by the U.S.’s leading public health institute.
For sewers and seamsters of the St. Albans Face Mask Group, their work has had an additional benefit Cross was eager to tout during her latest conversation with the Messenger.
While the earliest stages of the pandemic saw mandates requiring people distance from one another to control the initial spread of COVID-19 in Vermont, working together over sites like Facebook allowed members of the group to make connections with one another even from a distance.
“Most of us don’t know each other, but that doesn’t matter,” Cross said. “They still support each other. There’s always somebody who helps.”
Cross, who admitted she had no idea the group would one day be able to announce having made 19,000 masks and counting, looked back on the group as one of the retired nurse’s proudest moments. “It’s one of the most positive things I’ve done in my career,” she said.
Those connections are physical now, represented by a total of 121 squares of cloth with roughly 110 signatures from members of the group stitched into a quilt.
Some of those squares are more personal, as well.
One square has signatures spanning generations, while another reportedly came from one sewer’s late mother’s fabric collection.
“Quilts have history and quilts have a story,” Cross said. “There’s a story in each of these blocks.”
For the raffle, which will be managed virtually in order to reduce the possible risk of spreading COVID-19, the St. Albans Face Mask Group is asking that donations be sent either to Cross directly or through the group’s GoFundMe account.
Each virtual raffle ticket is $5.
For safety reasons and to guarantee the group’s mask-making aligns with CDC guidelines, Cross is asking that donations and support for the St. Albans Face Mask Group come in the form of financial support rather than materials so the group can purchase the appropriate mask-making materials.
She can be reached online through the St. Albans Face Mask Group’s Facebook page, “St. Albans Face Mask Group- Pam Cross,” and via email at pamcross21@comcast.net. Donations can also be sent to the group through Cross Consulting Engineers in St. Albans and through the group’s GoFundMe fundraiser.
In the meantime, Cross said the group planned to use those funds to continue producing masks for the community, as, in the words of the retired nurse herself, “the need for masks continues.”