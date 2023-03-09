The Upper Missisquoi & Trout River Wild & Scenic Committee and North Branch Nature Center will team up to teach volunteers about amphibians, which include animals like frogs and salamanders, and how to help them safely cross roads.
Amphibians are sometimes killed by cars on roadways when trying to migrate from their winter habitats to seasonal pools of water to mate during the spring. This workshop hopes to bring awareness to this problem and how people can help.
The zoom webinar will be held from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 and will teach volunteers how to survey migration sites to help inform future conservation and transportation planning efforts.
The event will focus on the safe handling of amphibians, how amphibians fit into their natural environment and how to join the organizations Salamander Night Patrol event.
To register for the event visit www.umatrwildandscenic.org/events and scroll to the appropriate section. You will need to provide your first and last name and a email address to receive the zoom link.
