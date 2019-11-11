ST. ALBANS — A man contacted the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD), to report a stabbing he had committed.
According to the SAPD, Rodney Lesperance, 44, called police at 5 a.m. Monday to report a stabbing at 14 Thorpe Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the victim “lying on a blood-soaked bed, bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds,” police stated.
Lesperance told the officers he had stabbed the victim, who was his roommate, police report.
The victim was transported by AmCare first to Northwester Medical Center and then to the UVM Medical Center.
Lesperance has been charged with attempted first degree murder, with bail initially set at $150,000. He was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility.
The scene has been secured. It will be processed by the Vermont State Police Mobile Crime Lab.