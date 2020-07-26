COLCHESTER — An Enosburg man was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop on I-89 early Sunday.
According to Vermont State Police, Reyes Garcia-Ortiz, 25, was stopped at 1:42 a.m. after being observed making multiple motor vehicle violations in the I-89 safety corridor.
Officers reportedly determined he was operating under the influence of alcohol, although no evidence supporting that assertion was included in the statement sent to the press.
Garcia-Ortiz was cited to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on Sept. 22 to answer the charge against him.