ST. ALBANS — A St. Albans man is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting someone with a motor vehicle in a fast food parking lot Sunday night.
According to the St. Albans Police Dept.(SAPD), the driver struck a pedestrian and then fled at approximately 9:24 p.m. Officers en route to the scene noticed a vehicle matching the description of the one reported to police. They stopped the vehicle, which was driven by Tyra Chau, 34.
The SAPD says officers determined Chau was responsible for striking the pedestrian. He was also reportedly in possession of narcotics and appeared to be driving while intoxicated.
He was charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault. In Vermont, domestic assault is defined as an assault against a household or family member, including roommates.
Chau has also been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a narcotic, and driving under the influence. He was ticketed for the condition of his vehicle and failure to obey an officer.
He was held without bail and lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility.