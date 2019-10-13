MONTGOMERY — A Montgomery man has been cited for disorderly conduct for reportedly exposing his genitals to passing vehicles on Main Street in Montgomery on Friday night.
According to Vermont State Police, officers received a report about Keith Ryan, 27, and his exposed parts shortly after 10 p.m.
Troopers located Ryan at a nearby residence where he was issued a citation for disorderly conduct. However, VSP states “it became apparent that Ryan was highly intoxicated and was in need supervision beyond that of what his intoxicated cohorts could provide.”
Ryan was taken to the Northwest State Correctional Facility to recover from his intoxication then released.
He is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Nov. 18 to answer the charge against him.