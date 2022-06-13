FRANKLIN COUNTY — A traffic stop for a warrant on Friday morning, June 10, turned into an over hour-long chase throughout Franklin County.
Over the course of the pursuit, the driver, Michael Marshall, allegedly led police over a 68 mile-long chase and reached speeds more than twice posted limits, according to police reports. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office pursued Marshall through St. Albans Town, Swanton, Highgate, Sheldon, Enosburg, Bakersfield, Cambridge and Underhill.
Marshall, 47, was eventually taken into custody, with the help of a Vermont Fish and Wildlife game warden when his vehicle, a rented 2021 Hyundai Accent, ran out of gas.
The chase began at approximately 9:15 a.m. when a deputy recognized Marshall due to an outstanding warrant for aggravated domestic assault. During the traffic stop, Marshall sped away quickly and dragged the deputy, who received minor injuries from the incident, and a second deputy en route assisted to begin the pursuit.
After an hour and seven minutes of driving, Marshall was arrested and charged with attempting to elude, gross negligent operation, excessive speeding, leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.
More information on the incident will be available after his arraignment, to be held Monday, June 13, at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.