How Long Have You Worked at FCHHA?
I have been working for FCHHA for almost one year!
How does your role at FCHHA contribute to providing the community with exceptional care?
In my role as a registered nurse with FCHHA, I’m able to promote independence for my patients in their homes in our community while working closely with an interdisciplinary team to achieve safe, quality care.
What do patients need you for / seek you out for?
Patients seek out FCHHA for many reasons; whether they are getting discharged home from a hospital admission or following surgery, or they just need a little added support at home, we can support their needs the best we can. On top of providing nursing care, it is important to also offer compassion and be a person they can count on, especially now when our patients are having limited contact due to the pandemic.
What is your favorite aspect of your job?
My favorite aspect of my job is being able to grow a rapport with my patients and getting to see them progress with their health goals. I also work with a great team of healthcare professionals and enjoy going in to work every day.
What about your job inspires you?
Having my patients welcome me into their home and allowing me to be a part of their health journey is a wonderful feeling and has been very rewarding. Knowing I have made a difference in people’s lives inspires me to be the best nurse I can be.
“Kristen is a valued member of the home care nursing team. She is compassionate and kind and brightens our clients’ days when she comes to their homes.” — Ela Dupont, Director of Clinical Services
