Food donation organizations in Franklin and Grand Isle counties are reporting dramatic increases in contributions but the last year has also brought soaring food insecurity.
Healthy Roots, an organization of the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, which serves 25 dropoff sites including food shelves, meal sites and health clinics in both counties says they’ve moved 90,000 pounds of food in the past year, which is a 250% increase from 2019.
Koi Boynton, the coordinator of Healthy Roots, said they work directly with about a dozen farms, food markets, cafeterias and restaurants each season to harvest or pick up product that would otherwise not make it to market. They then drop it off to food sites using a van shared with NorthWest Family Foods.
"This year we were able to step up as the distributor for charitable foods in the region ensuring that meals from Franklin County restaurants continue to get to people that need them,” Boynton said. She estimated they provide food to 1,000 households a month through community partners.
According to a statewide survey — conducted at the end of March by the University of Vermont — food insecurity has increased during the COVID-19 crisis. One in three Vermonters now report that they have trouble getting nourishing meals.
“Locally much of the increased need this year stems from the fact that people are more likely to stay close to home and not travel to St. Albans City," Boynton said.
But Boynton also points to contributing factors related to deep societal issues.
“It’s difficult to pay rent, utilities, childcare, and all the other expenses on minimum wage jobs especially if anyone in the family is impacted by health issues or the head of household is a single parent trying to get by," she said.
She said these issues only increase for older Vermonters who are often retired and trying to get by on Social Security and at times have taken on the responsibility of raising grandchildren.
“New faces are showing up at food shelves and increases in other benefits have increased people’s abilities to gain access to food. When we think about the end recipient, we are humbled by the volunteers out there in each of our communities that are actually making that final hand-off possible. We just make sure the food gets there but they are the real champions, putting in their own time to ensure families are fed," Boynton said.
(0) comments
