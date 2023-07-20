FRANKLIN COUNTY — In a sunny field just off Kellogg Road in St. Albans, a group of 25 stood wearing an assortment of nets and hats. In their hands and swirling in the air around them were hundreds of bees.
The group gathered Wednesday morning to celebrate local and world-renowned beekeeper Mike Palmer. After buying his first two packs of bees back in 1974, Palmer is now in his 50th year of beekeeping. Over the decades, Palmer has become known internationally for his beekeeping methods with his brood of over 1,000 bee colonies.
Instead of gathering in a party hall to celebrate Palmer’s accomplishments, the group of beekeepers gathered in the place they and Palmer love best: a grassy field surrounded by the little yellow creatures that brought them all together in the first place.
When Palmer pulled up to the field to find 25 people waiting for him instead of the usual four or five, he was surprised and overwhelmed by the support.
“It means everything,” Palmer said. “It doesn’t feel like 50 years.”
Stationed at the 30-some hives placed throughout the field, partygoers took to searching for queen bees among the sticky honey and the dozens of bees attached to each frame.
With each queen found, the beekeepers carried her over to Palmer. Holding the queen in his hand with ease, Palmer took a dot of red paint to label her and put her in her own box, a throne of sorts. Guests watched on with each queen Palmer labeled, admiring his deftness with the small creatures.
Of the 1,200-some queen bees Palmer raises every summer, he sells half of them to beekeepers nationwide.
“This is my favorite thing to do…it’s nice to make nice honey, but it’s so much nicer to make nice queens and to send them all over the country,” Palmer said. “People write back, they call me on the phone; that, to me, is the reward.”
Guests at the party ranged from beekeepers who have been involved in the practice for decades, to amateurs. Yet with one guest qualifying herself as an “amateur” with eight years of experience, it is clear that learning is never really over in the beekeeping world.
Along with different levels of experience, people of all ages came out to support Palmer. One young girl from Montreal, Amelia, came to queen catch, searching for the queen within her hive without hesitation. A small boy, no more than five years old, walked around in a full bee suit, fearlessly approaching the swarms of bees at each hive with a willingness to learn.
It is this willingness to learn that draws people to Palmer, and it is his willingness to teach that keeps them coming back. Ask anyone walking around the sunny field, and they’d tell you the same thing: Palmer’s openness is what makes him so special in the beekeeping community.
“Mike is accepting of everybody. However you come, he’s game to have you,” said Adam Collins, who has worked for Palmer for seven years.
Beekeeper and queen producer Tucka Saville said while many beekeepers can be territorial about their work, Palmer is all about sharing his. No matter how much experience someone has, Palmer wants to help them learn, she said.
Helping people learn has taken Palmer all over the world. From Oaxaca to Northern Ireland, Palmer has traveled to speak and to share his knowledge with the international beekeeping community.
Speak to Palmer, and you’ll feel his gratitude for the opportunities to travel that being a part of the beekeeping world has given him.
“These are just some of the things that honeybees have given me,” Palmer said.
In September, Palmer will be attending Apimondia 2023, an event run by the International Federation of Beekeepers’ Associations, that brings together scientists and beekeepers from around the world. Invited by the federation, he will travel to Santiago, Chile for the event.
In addition to traveling the world for his work, Palmer has brought people around the world to him. From his farm in St. Albans, he teaches students about his techniques and his expertise for free.
Palmer’s belief in free information makes him stand out in a field where many are not as willing to share their work, said partygoing beekeeper Bianca Braman, who has worked for Palmer for six years.
“People on this level may not be quite as open as he is,” said beekeeper Jeremy Grenon, who has known and worked with Palmer for over 25 years.
One party attendee, Jorge Navarro, came to Vermont from Puerto Rico at the beginning of June to study under Palmer. Navarro, who became interested in beekeeping following Hurricane Maria, will stay with Palmer through August to learn tricks of the trade to bring back home.
Navarro first found Palmer through the beekeeping YouTube channel Inside The Hive TV, which has over 20,000 subscribers. The channel, run by fellow bee researcher Dr. Humberto Boncristiani, takes viewers inside Palmer’s apiary to learn more about his work.
Navarro said that when Palmer emailed him, inviting him to come up to Vermont to study under him, it felt like a dream come true.
Much of the work Palmer is doing and teaching right now centers around the Varroa mite, a parasitic mite that has become the biggest threat to bees in the area, said Dr. Samantha Alger, an ecologist who works closely with Palmer.
Palmer is trying to work towards an equilibrium where both the bees and the mites can live, he explained at the party, smiling as he dotted his paintbrush onto another queen.
As the party wound down, the guests gathered around for a small feast of pizza and beer. Partygoers cheered as former state legislator and recreational beekeeper Bill Mares walked to the front of the group to give a speech about Palmer’s career and their friendship.
Mares not only praised Palmer’s knowledge of the bee, but his gentleness and respect for the creature itself.
“My favorite image of Mike is his treatment of individual errant bees. Gently, he brushes her away, as if she is the only bee in the hive,” Mares said.
Wrapping up his speech, Mares quoted a Biblical verse to explain the impact Palmer has had on the beekeeping world.
“‘Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me,’” Mares recited Matthew 25:40 to the crowd of onlookers.
For the partygoers gathered, what Palmer has done for the small bees that buzz around the field, he has done for them.
