ST. ALBANS CITY — In his latest book, local author Walt McLaughlin is tackling a big question: What makes us human?
While McLaughlin is known for his hiking narratives, his latest book, “Wildness and Being Human,” dives into some of the philosophical underpinnings of his works, where he explores the building blocks of man.
“Over time, I’ve concluded that being human is much different than being civilized. I think that’s revolutionary, and I think it’s something that needs to be said out loud,” McLaughlin said at a book-signing held Saturday, Sept. 25.
The author spent the afternoon chatting with book shoppers at The Eloquent Page in downtown St. Albans to promote the work published this month.
McLaughlin said he came to such conclusions after decades of hiking on Vermont’s Long Trail, portions of the Appalachian Trail and around the Adirondacks. He has recounted many of his travels in his books, which often take a philosophical bend to explore humanity’s relationship with its roots. He published his best-selling book, “Forest Under My Fingernails” in 1999.
Interested readers can find his books at The Eloquent Page, located at 70 N. Main St. The cover of “Wildness and Being Human” is easy to spot with its depictions of ancient cave paintings — a nod to the book’s theme of exploring humanity’s paleolithic roots.
“I couldn’t get a better person to illustrate the book,” he joked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.