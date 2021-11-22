ST. ALBANS — Tattoo artists Jon Young and Lydia Strider know the stereotypes about tattoo parlors. When they opened Emerald Artworks Tattoo in early October on Lemnah Drive, they wanted to make sure that their own space didn’t fit the profile.
“We just wanted the opportunity to create a space that was our ideal,” Young said. “It’s definitely a calm, comfortable, warm and safe place.”
The growing popularity of tattoos has been a consistent trend for decades, but the two still see reluctant clients because of the historical stigma behind body art.
For example, Young said clients will come in worried about what others may think about the tattoo, and as a result, they may choose a place where it can be easily hidden. After building up some confidence, however, they may choose to extend it.
“We don’t pressure them, but we want to listen to them,” Strider said.
The tattoo artists customized their shop’s space to help create an atmosphere of positive support for such decisions. Full of colorful artwork and nods to their personalities, the resulting space tucked behind Franklin Grand Isle Community Action acts as a midpoint between the personalities of the two.
Strider said she’s gotten good feedback about the effect after working with a first-time client.
“He said ‘thank you for not being the scary tattoo artist I was expecting,” Strider joked.
Getting started
Strider and Young have known each other since at least their high school years in St. Albans, and they became good friends after running into each other at a party in their adult years.
Eventually, they realized that they both had a similar approach when working with clients.
“Jon and I equally love our clients and creating a relationship is huge to us,” Strider said. “It’s the same as being a hairdresser — we’re your part time therapists. It’s interesting to hear stories about people.”
The two have heard just about every reason behind a tattoo. Some clients may be referencing a book or movie that means something to them. Others are looking to memorialize a loved one or connect with their cultural heritage.
Strider and Young help clients explore that expression, whatever it may be, and they’ll get to know clients well after spending hours applying the needle. Over time, Strider said she’ll know the name’s of her clients' children, or of their pets.
“They kind of go on the journey, and we kind of support it,” Strider said.
Personal style
Clients also go to the two artists because they like their artistic style. Both use plenty of natural motifs — leaves, branches, flowers — combined with complex patterns and bursts of color.
“We’re artists for hire, but we try to put our own spin on everything,” Young said. “As artists, we have a unique style. You go to the artist because you admire the artist.”
The result usually catches some eyes. Most of their new client base has come from referrals who see Young and Strider’s tattoos on others. They’ve been busy since opening the new space.
“When we talked about doing this, we got nervous,” Strider said. “But our paths led us here. We trust in that.”
