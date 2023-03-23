Photo courtesy of Deborah Robinson.

Eighteen 4-H'ers took part in the 2023 Chittenden County 4-H Invitational Horse Quiz Bowl, March 17, in Essex Junction. They were: Front row (left to right): Graham Robinson, Underhill; Kinzi Grindle and Micah Burdo, both from St. Albans; Chloe LaMarche, Starksboro; Avery Minor, Fairfax; Saige Prisco, Milton; Nora Kidder, Cambridge; Paityn Paradee, Swanton; and Ian Kascha-Hare, Milton. Back row: Madison Trudell, Fairfax; Josie Kascha-Hare, Milton; Kelsey Paradee, Swanton; Madeline Langlois, Westford; Jenna Bennett, Swanton; Mikayla Tobey, Fairfax; Haileigh Demers and Addie Ploof, both from Westford; and Izzy Pratt, Colchester.