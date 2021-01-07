Town, city leaders respond to Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.
2:50 p.m.
In a message to the Messenger, St. Albans Town’s selectboard chair Brendan Deso wrote he would join the “several thousands of other conservative local, state and federal officials who have since condemned the failed insurrection” and called for political moderation.
“I pray that this serves as a wakeup call to my friends and neighbors who call the center of the political spectrum home,” he said. “It’s time that we… stop allowing those who peddle fringe politics on both the left and right to control our political environments and discussions.
“It’s time to end this dark chapter and to make common sense, empathy and respect for all the main guiding principles of our political discourse.”
Deso had also shared a Facebook post the night before, placing the blame at President Donald Trump for Thursday’s attack and appearing to share the view Trump should be removed from office.
St. Albans City’s mayor Tim Smith said in an email to the Messenger Thursday that, while watching news about the mob’s assault on the Capitol, “it was difficult to fathom that the attack was actually happening in the United States.
“What we watched is something we may have seen in other countries but not in America,” Smith said. “I could not help but think that many of the mob, with their faces exposed, should be tracked down and brought to justice or at least that is my hope.
“I also could not help but think how ill-prepared we as a country were based on the information that was known.”
Gov. Phil Scott address joint session of legislature, calls for compromise
2:10 p.m.
Gov. Phil Scott addressed a virtual joint session of the Vermont legislature Thursday afternoon, calling for legislators to work together to lay the foundation for the state's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic struggles that came with it.
"Vermonters turned out in record numbers this election. And they delivered what I believe is a clear mandate for practical clear leadership," Scott said.
Scott noted that for the first time in the stat's history, the lieutenant governor, speaker of the house and senate majority leader are women. The governor struck a tone of compromise, acknowledging that legislators will have issues they disagree about, but calling on them to work together for the benefit of the state.
“I believe with thoughtful and honest leadership there’s nothing we can’t accomplish by working together," Scott said.
Scott also touched on Wednesday's protest in the nation's capital.
"These actions were not patriotic and these people are not patriots,"
Vermont’s three Electoral College votes pushed President-Elect Joe Biden over the 270-vote benchmark during Wednesday evening’s certification.
2:09 p.m.
According to Vermont’s Secretary of State and Sen. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., it was Vermont’s three electoral votes officially pressing Biden past the 270 mark during yesterday evening’s certifying.
The certification process is a procedural, final step in the presidential election where the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate certify the Electoral College’s election of the President and Vice President.
The event, generally held with little fanfare, stretched into Thursday morning amid Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. Capitol and challenges by several Republican senators and representatives that ultimately had no impact on the results of the presidential election.
According to a tweet from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office, Vermont’s three votes were certified at 3:33 a.m. Thursday morning and officially moved Biden’s tally above the 270 votes needed to win in the Electoral College.
By the end of the morning, Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump in the Electoral College – 306 – 232 – was formally certified by the U.S. Congress.
“After a long and difficult day, I take pride in noting that Vermont’s electoral votes just now placed Biden/Harris OVER the needed 270 votes,” Leahy tweeted Thursday morning. “In two weeks, Joe Biden will be President and Kamala Harris will be Vice President.”
Fairfax’s Rep. Barbara Murphy will sign onto proposed legislation condemning the mob attack at the U.S. Capitol.
1:31 p.m.
Barbara Murphy, an independent representing the Town of Fairfax in Vermont’s House of Representatives, wrote in a statement to the Messenger that she would support incoming legislation condemning rioting at the U.S. Capitol as “an attack on democracy.”.
“I fully support Governor Scott’s statement made yesterday condemning the violent assault on our Capitol,” Murphy wrote. “The perpetrators were invited and incited to their actions by the leader of our country and he is responsible for their ability to reach the protected spaces they did.
“I have signed on to a resolution to be offered this afternoon which condemns the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 as an attack on democracy.”
In a statement issued Wednesday evening, Scott called for President Donald Trump’s removal from office, writing, "There is no doubt that the President’s delusion, fabrication, self-interest and ego have led us – step by step – to this very low, and very dangerous, moment in American history.
”The fabric of our democracy and the principles of our republic are under attack by the President,” Scott said. “Enough is enough. President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress.”
Felisha Leffler, R – Enosburgh, strongly condemns the mob attack on the Capitol
1:10 p.m.
Reached by phone Thursday, Rep. Felisha Leffler, a Republican representing the towns of Enosburgh and Montgomery, strongly condemned what happened, calling the events "unacceptable.”
“I’d like to say is was numb disbelief,” Leffler said, “Not surprise, but disbelief… that there were that many people who wished harm to our nation.”
She also contrasted the police response the mob attacking the U.S. Capitol to the response Black Lives Matter protests were met with during the summer, saying the contrast was “just appalling.”
Like Vermont’s Republican governor Phil Scott, Leffler joined a growing number of Vermont officials calling for Trump’s removal due to the president’s role in inciting Tuesday’s mob. “I think the president needs to be removed,” Leffler said, “and failure to do so is a stain on our country.”
In October, Leffler reported having heard gunshots outside of her Enosburgh home, prompting a Vermont State Police investigation assisted by Capitol Police. She was also the recipient of a letter sent to several Vermont legislators from both parties calling for their arrest.
“We will never be able to figure out who or why,” Leffler said. “That kind of violence we’re seeing in D.C. is here in Vermont, and it’s unacceptable.”
Local legislators condemn D.C. riot, House to consider symbolic bill supporting Trump's removal
12:35 p.m.
Sen. Corey Parent, a Republican representing Franklin County in the Vermont Senate, said in a statement those attacking the U.S. Capitol Wednesday were “the thug followers of an authoritarian leader” and called for the country to “accept the results of a fair election.”
“’The violent "protestors’ at the United States Capitol are not American heroes, they are not the patriots they claim to be,” Parent wrote. “They don't love the United States Constitution as they claim. They are the thug followers of an authoritarian leader who has no interest in making our nation better.
“It's time to move forward, accept the results of a fair election and work together to heal our nation."
Rep. Mike McCarthy, a Democrat representing St. Albans City and parts of St. Albans Town, said in a statement the Vermont House of Representatives would be taking up legislation supporting Trump’s resignation or removal and had received the backing of Democratic leadership in the House.
“It is unacceptable for any elected official to incite a mob to violence,” McCarthy said. “People of all political stripes hold the peaceful transition of power and respect for free and fair elections as sacred values in our democracy.”
Vermont AG T.J. Donovan calls for investigation
10:30 a.m.
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan on Thursday called for an investigation into Wednesday's riot in the nation's capitol, and suggested President Donald Trump be prosecuited for what happened.
In a letter to Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen, Donovan said he was “shocked, saddened, disgusted, and angry about the assault on our United States Capitol and our democracy,” calling the events a “brazen criminal insurrection.”
Donovan called on the Department of Justice to conduct a criminal investigation and prosecute anyone, including Trump, for inciting and carrying out the riot.
“DOJ’s immediate action is required to protect our democracy, defend the rule of law, and hold accountable those who attempted to overturn the will of the American people.
For the full statement, click here.
