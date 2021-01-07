Local legislators condemn D.C. riot, House to consider symbolic bill supporting Trump's removal
12:35 p.m.
Sen. Corey Parent, a Republican representing Franklin County in the Vermont Senate, said in a statement those attacking the U.S. Capitol Wednesday were “the thug followers of an authoritarian leader” and called for the country to “accept the results of a fair election.”
“’The violent "protestors’ at the United States Capitol are not American heroes, they are not the patriots they claim to be,” Parent wrote. “They don't love the United States Constitution as they claim. They are the thug followers of an authoritarian leader who has no interest in making our nation better.
“It's time to move forward, accept the results of a fair election and work together to heal our nation."
Rep. Mike McCarthy, a Democrat representing St. Albans City and parts of St. Albans Town, said in a statement the Vermont House of Representatives would be taking up legislation supporting Trump’s resignation or removal and had received the backing of Democratic leadership in the House.
“It is unacceptable for any elected official to incite a mob to violence,” McCarthy said. “People of all political stripes hold the peaceful transition of power and respect for free and fair elections as sacred values in our democracy.”
Vermont AG T.J. Donovan calls for investigation
10:30 a.m.
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan on Thursday called for an investigation into Wednesday's riot in the nation's capitol, and suggested President Donald Trump be prosecuited for what happened.
In a letter to Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen, Donovan said he was “shocked, saddened, disgusted, and angry about the assault on our United States Capitol and our democracy,” calling the events a “brazen criminal insurrection.”
Donovan called on the Department of Justice to conduct a criminal investigation and prosecute anyone, including Trump, for inciting and carrying out the riot.
“DOJ’s immediate action is required to protect our democracy, defend the rule of law, and hold accountable those who attempted to overturn the will of the American people.
