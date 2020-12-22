ST. ALBANS CITY — The Little Holiday Project has again made a big difference for some local families in need this year.
In an email to the Messenger, the Little Holiday Project’s coordinator, Kathy Francis, said the program donated almost 100 gifts in total this year to children and youth in Franklin and Grand Isle counties whose families are served by the state Department for Children and Families.
Reached by phone amid deliveries Tuesday evening, Francis said COVID-19 made this year more of a challenge than others in the Little Holiday Project’s three decades of history, but added there was “nothing we couldn’t overcome.”
“[These gifts] send a message of hope to families that there are people who care,” Francis said. “I’ve been doing this for many, many years, and every year I’m overcome and amazed with the generosity.”
Many of those donations featured gifts for activities families could do together, like sleds and snowman-making kits, board games and puzzles, cookbooks and baking supplies, and art supplies. Several families also received gift cards for youths and vouchers and gift cards for foods, according to Francis.
According to Francis, a long list of sponsors this year included the Highgate Library and Community Center, June Sweeney, Franklin County’s Northwest Unit for Special Investigations office, the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office, Amanda Gifford, Avalon Equestrian Centre, High Hopes 4-H Club, Operation Happiness and, in Francis’ words, “many others.”
