Enosburg Lions Club President Brent Garrow presented Enosburg Library director Brenda Stanley with a check for $1,500 during a recent Pajama Story Night.
Leo the Lion and Kim Wells, a member of the Lions Club, were also present.
The money will be used for a visit from Father Christmas as well as for the Dial A Story program, which allows people without access to the internet to be able to use programs in other languages.
