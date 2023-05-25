ENOSBURG FALLS — The Enosburg Lions Club donated $1,000 to the Enosburg Recreation Department earlier this week.
Brent Garrow and Kim Wells presented the check to Katherine Bennet. The money will go toward the playground the department is looking to build.
We believe through equitable access to a safe social environment that offers physical activity through play and exploration, our community's children can foster inclusion while building a sense of health and well-being,” Bennett said. “69% of Enosburgh's Pre-K through 5th-grade children are at or below the poverty level demonstrating great need in this area. Fundraising efforts are underway and we have had a very positive response from the community and sponsors. We look forward to bringing this project to life.”
