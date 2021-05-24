The Vermont Curriculum Leaders Association (VTCLA) steering committee has announced Linda Keating as the nonprofit’s first-ever executive director. Keating, current director of curriculum for Franklin West Supervisory Union (FWSU), will officially begin on July 1.
“Linda Keating is exactly what VTCLA was looking for in an executive director. She has vast educational leadership experience and expertise, serving as an exemplary curriculum leader to colleagues across the state. She provides visionary global thinking and leadership, and applies this to the current education policy arena in Vermont,” the organization stated in the announcement Monday.
The organization aims to improve PreK-12 student learning and outcomes, collaborate effectively with other organizations that are within and beyond Vermont, maximize support and sustainability of membership by providing opportunities for professional growth and networking, expand the network of Vermont curriculum leaders and increase advocacy of curriculum efforts in Vermont, according to the organization.
“In this time when curriculum leadership is critical to improvement efforts around the state, having a key leadership position will strengthen collaborative efforts and guide the work ahead,” the organization states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.