ST. ALBANS CITY — The Franklin County Criminal Court has scheduled a trial in the case of Jack H. Laplant, just over two years after Laplant’s involvement in a shootout with police on Lincoln Avenue.
The shooting occurred on Jan. 2, 2018. The court has scheduled Laplant’s case for a three-day trial from Jan. 14-16.
Laplant faces three felony charges, including two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one of attempted second-degree murder, on top of a misdemeanor charge of violating an abuse prevention order.
A conviction on the latter felony, attempted second-degree murder, carries a minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum sentence of life.
Prosecutors brought that charge against Laplant 11 months after the initial charges, following a Vermont State Police investigation.
The VSP investigation included multiple visits to Lincoln Avenue by the Crime Scene Search Team, which ultimately found home damage and a bullet casing prosecutors charge is evidence that Laplant shot at the St. Albans Police Dept.’s Lt. Jason Wetherby with intent to kill.
Wetherby was one of three SAPD officers who responded to the scene, including Michael Malinowski and Jason Lawton.
The SAPD dismissed the latter, Lawton, this past summer after a March 2019 incident in which he struck a Highgate woman in a holding cell. The Vermont Attorney General’s Office filed a simple assault charge against Lawton in November. Jury selection in his case is the week prior to Laplant’s trial.
The Vermont Attorney General’s Office also investigated the Jan. 2 shooting due to officer involvement, but did not press charges.
The VSP investigation determined Malinowski and Lawton did fire their guns during the shooting, as did Laplant, who was armed with an AR-15-style assault rifle. But investigators concluded Laplant fired first, based on SAPD body camera footage.
The key piece of evidence as to Laplant firing at Wetherby is a piece of copper retrieved from a Lincoln Avenue home, which the Vermont Forensic Laboratory determined was a .22-caliber bullet jacket that could have come from Laplant’s own gun, on top of damaged vinyl siding near the house in question.
VSP investigators concluded those are evidence that Laplant shot at Wetherby, since Wetherby directly ran past the house in question at the time of the shooting.
Police responded to Lincoln Avenue that night after callers reported a man walking the neighborhood with a rifle.
Wetherby told VSP investigators he arrived on scene in a police cruiser to see Laplant aiming the rifle at him. Wetherby said he threw the cruiser in reverse, then took cover by a nearby building, according to court affidavits.
VSP Det. Sgt. Robert McKenna noted in his affidavit that one can hear the first shot fired in Wetherby’s body cam footage. McKenna wrote the shot came as Wetherby ran east through the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Ferris Street.
The shooting did not injure any of the SAPD officers, but officers ultimately subdued Laplant after a bullet grazed his stomach, according to the affidavits.
Laplant was 26 at the time of the incident.
His mental health will no doubt factor into his legal counsel’s theory of defense, an issue Laplant’s counsel has raised in court before.
Neighbors told police they hear Laplant call, “Just shoot me,” to no one in particular ahead of the incident, per court affidavits.
The SAPD officers reported Laplant telling them he only fired his gun in the air and that he just wanted to die.
The shooting came the night after Laplant’s arrest on a charge he assaulted his girlfriend at the time. Laplant was reportedly in the neighborhood of her home at the time of the shooting.
Laplant has been held without bail since his January 2018 arrest.
Andrew Schmidt initially represented Laplant, but Bob Katims, of the state defender general’s Serious Felony Unit — who represented Norm McAllister and also represents Erika Guttilla — is his current legal defense. Deputy State’s Attorney Deb Celis is prosecuting the case.