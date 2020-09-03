ST. ALBANS — Preparing for school this fall has required educators to rethink everything they do from the way kids arrive and depart school to how they receive instruction.
"It's just like redoing the whole system," said Angela Stebbins, principal of the St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC). "It's just been rethinking everything from the ground up."
Schools operate on policies and procedures, said Fairfield Center School Principal Sean O'Dell. "How you go to the restroom has a procedure," he pointed out. That procedure has to change because schools have to limit how many students can go into the restroom at one time. That means more kids waiting in line. Schools have had to figure out where and how they'll wait, he pointed out.
That applies to everything that happens in a school from taking a book out of the library to visiting the nurses office, he said.
Recess has had to change. Fairfield has been able to put together recess kits, which can be sanitized, said O'Dell. Instead of a group of students sharing a basketball, there will be balls of different colors and each kid will need to rebound their own ball. That's just one example.
Educators have also had to be flexible, because as health officials learn more about how COVID-19 works they've made changes to the guidance for schools.
"Things are literally changing by the minute, and we're having to adapt on the fly," said O'Dell. For example, there was new information on special education requirements, which have been in flux all summer, Thursday morning, he said.
Schools have also made adjustments as they realize a plan may not work as well as they originally thought. SATEC, for example, changed drop-off locations just this week. Parents bringing kids to school will now come to front of the building in the morning and go the rear for afternoon pick-up, said Stebbins. Buses will drop off in the rear of the building in the morning, but pick up out front. The change is so parents and arriving staff aren't both going to the rear of the building at the same time, while also insuring buses have plenty of space to line up in the afternoon.
There are other changes to drop-off time, as well. Many schools, including SATEC, have allowed parents to bring kids early and the kids have waited in the cafeteria or gym for school to start. That's a service schools can't currently offer.
Allowing kids of multiple ages to gather together simply isn't possible as schools do everything they can to limit contact. If students were allowed to gather in such a large group, a case of COVID would mean shutting down the entire school instead of just a grade level or classroom, explained Stebbins.
Parents and volunteers will not be allowed into school buildings, which will be limited to staff or contracted service providers only.
And, of course, everyone entering the building will have to have their temperature taken.
That will be made easier by the addition of automated temperature devices. The devices resemble a tablet computer on a pole. To use the device, a person looks into the screen. Once they've been identified, the device instructs the user to place the inside of their wrist against a small yellow block. It then announces the user's temperature.
Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans will be using the devices at three of their five entrances, explained principal Brett Blanchard.
After arriving, students will go straight to their first class, he said.
Like students at Missisquoi Valley Union, BFA students will take half of the classes they signed up for this coming year in the fall and half in the spring. Classes will last 80 minutes to minimize the amount of time students are spending moving from one class to another. Dismissal times from classes will also be staggered.
The longer class times will allow teachers to go into more depth.
That time between classes is a natural congregation time for students. Lockers have also been closed. "They're a major area where you do congregate," Blanchard said.
At the same time, students "need to have some interaction. They need to be able to speak to each other," Blanchard said.
Time is also being built in to the day to help students catch up on any educational gaps they may have from last spring, Blanchard said.
Most schools are making videos on masking, hand washing and arrival procedures. Parents should check school websites and Facebook pages.
For those who need them, schools have plenty of masks to give out, according to Blanchard.
BFA teachers will be making use of the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Complex to do some teaching outside. We're "trying to make every accommodation we can to have a variety of classrooms," Blanchard said, in order to give students a mask break.
Some music classes, for example, will be in the gym, because it allows space to spread out.
Drama will also be held, although the school won't be able to stage a musical. "It means too much to kids not to do it," Blanchard said.
BFA was planning to be able to begin offering extracurricular activities three weeks after school started. After receiving a letter in which a student laid out a methodical, well-reasoned argument in favor of those activities, Blanchard said he is going to try to move up the timetable for resuming extracurriculars. "We just have to be really creative," he said.
At SATEC the enrichment classes the school offers middle school students are becoming part of the remote learning days to help keep kids engaged on those days. The classes are in areas such as music, visual arts, French and technology. With the hybrid model, teachers will be able to send home art supplies, for example, and then teach the class remotely. Regular classes in the arts will continue, as well, and will be a mix of remote and in-person.
Schools will be able to use the days students are in school to prepare them for remote learning, showing them how to use remote tools, said Jason Therrien, SATEC vice principal. Especially for younger kids there will still be work sent home to be done on paper with a pencil.
For those involved preparing for school this year has been unlike anything they've ever experienced in their careers.
The administrators praised teachers and the work they've put into preparing. "The faculty have gone way out of the way to make things work," Blanchard said.
"It's taken the most intensive effort I've ever seen," said Blanchard. "I believe we are ready."
"It's been an incredible exercise. None of us have ever seen anything like this in our careers," said O'Dell. "Once the kids are back, I think we'll be able to breathe."
"[We] can't wait to have them in our space, to hear their laughter," he added.
"We'll be happy to at least get to see everyone at least a a couple of days a week," said Stebbins.