About luminaria

The sale of luminaria, which can be purchased year round for $5 each online or directly from a relay participant, helps the American Cancer Society support thousands of people in Vermont and across the country with life-saving cancer research studies, crucial patient care programs like free patient lodging and patient transportation to and from treatment, education and prevention initiatives.

Visit https://bit.ly/FranklinVT-lightthefight to dedicate a luminaria.