HIGHGATE — Her students call her “Miss Ernie,” but playwright Diane “Ernie” Hemingway is known statewide as one of the most prolific and inspired writers of children’s theater in Vermont.
“I’m a children’s writer,” Hemingway said. “I write things that kids understand … I don’t write for adults.”
Every day these days she can be found bright and early at the Highgate Elementary School with her students rehearsing “The Dragon of Krakow,” a story about a dragon looking for new shoes. Students gathered obediently at the center of the gymnasium with scripts clutched in hand in the mornings and three days a week after-school to run lines and block the staging.
“These kids are so dedicated,” Hemingway said. “Every single morning, they’re here … we don’t have much for props or a budget, but the kids always, always show up.”
With Hemingway’s help, a refrigerator box becomes a cave, cardboard becomes a human, and other boxes become buildings, homes and neighborhoods. Students transformed their elementary-school selves into kings, knights and dragons, taking up their prop swords and donning crowns for rehearsal.
“It’s kind of like your family,” said Anna Martin, a sixth-grade actress in “The Dragon of Krakow.” “It’s a safe place to be, and you can trust these people. And I love the outcome of finishing a play. It’s a good place to be.”
“The Dragon of Krakow” will be the first play Highgate students have done without masks in over two years. But students like Ariel Bigelow, Marshall Lussier and Sophie Maskell never gave up hope that one day they would return to the stage.
To Ernie’s stage.
“Anyone can come to my room and teach … but stay off my stage,” Hemingway said, laughing. “The stage is sacred space.”
Crossroads and HAT
“She’s just a really talented teacher,” said Abigail Whitney, an HES student. “Some of the plays she does are really interesting.”
Hemingway started the Highgate Actor’s Theater a decade ago when she was a teacher at HES, and now teaches theater through the Crossroads program at HES and at other schools around the county. She plans to bring a version of “The Little Mermaid” to Missisquoi Valley Union Middle and High School this year, she said.
But on Tuesdays and Thursdays year-round, Hemingway teaches theater as a part of the Crossroads program, which gives students snack, activities and supervision in an afterschool program.
“She’s just our pride and joy,” Ellen Trushaw, Highgate Afterschool Coordinator said of Hemingway. “She truly is amazing … I received an email last week from a sixth grader who was very shy and didn’t want to participate in many activities. Since she’s joined drama, she's a totally different kid.”
The playwright, Ernie Hemingway
Hemingway retired from her longtime elementary school teaching career during COVID-19 in 2020, but she couldn’t stay away from her students. She’s the creator and director of the Highgate Actors Theater and Backpack Theater, and will be teaching theater classes this summer at the Enosburg Opera House in June. She has written dozens of plays based on classic and contemporary stories in her own style.
Minutes into a rehearsal, it's obvious that Ernie’s style and passion is least of all about her. She pours energy into her directions, gently encouraging students to gesticulate and project, hopping on and off the stage and modeling dramatic poses or gaits for the students to try.
“When you memorize those lines, that’s when you become Beauty,” Hemingway said. “It’s when you become the Beast. It’s when you become a part of the show.”
Hemingway is known for directing and writing plays that follow the themes of the time of year and current events. She’s written a play about COVID-19 and versions of other plays, such as “A Christmas Carol” and the “Jungle Book” for her students to put on. As far back as she can remember, she’s been writing her own plays and traveling to schools to teach performing arts.
She’s zealous and enthusiastic, a quick talker and wild gesticulator, with a constantly-sparkling energy that lights up the auditorium.
“Miss Ernie has a lot of energy and has a way of getting a lot of people excited really quickly,” said Sabrina Larocque, another of Hemingway’s students.
Hemingway has been an educator for 35 years, first as a teacher and then as a tutor. Despite the fact that she’s retired already, Hemingway returns again year after year to teach the students on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m. to introduce them to the thrill of the theater.
This year, the students decided twice a week wasn’t enough. Together with Hemingway, the students committed to visiting her every morning in the gymnasium to rehearse from 7:30 to 8 a.m. The students, Hemingway said, never fail to show.
“Theater is everything,” Hemingway said. “You’ve got a job interview? That’s theater … Every single one of these kids is going to grow in theater, regardless of whether they stay in it or not.”
Hemingway has written over 30 plays, many adapted from stories she’s heard throughout the years and books that she’s read. Her versions are far closer in similarity to the originals, rather than resembling versions by Walt Disney and other production companies.
“I try to stay as close as I can to the originals,” Ernie said.
Theater has always been both about the performance of the players and their relationship with their community, and Hemingway continues the tradition. The theater has raised money for their local food shelf with ticket sales, and for the Humane Society by hand-making Valentine’s Day cards and selling them. In addition to helping reduce stage-fright (which most of the students attested to having) it also fostered community ties.
“You do it more often, so then it becomes easier and starts to become you,” said Marshall Lussier, fourth-grader at HES, said of theater and service projects. “Like it becomes more common (and familiar).”
After they complete their latest masterpiece, “The Dragon of Krakow,” Hemingway said their next project is a variety show, but a lot of her mind will be on teaching theater this summer at the Enosburg Opera House.
“Bow down, unless you want your head chopped off!” proclaimed Lisa Bluto during last week’s rehearsal of “The Dragon of Krakow.”
