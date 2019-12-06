SWANTON TOWN — The Swanton Public Library board chipped the library’s proposed budget from a 50 percent increase to a 22 percent increase between the town selectboard’s Nov. 19 meeting and its meeting this past Tuesday night.
That’s an incredible reduction, especially to make in the weeks surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday, and selectboard chair Joel Clark said so.
But the selectpersons also agreed they want the library board to try further cutting its budget proposal.
“Not bashing you guys, you do a great job and do great things for the community,” selectperson James Guilmette told the library board, “but ... we’ve got to look out for the taxpayer too.”
Nicole Gadouas, the library board’s treasurer, said the board understands that.
“Those taxpayers are the people we serve at the library,” she said. “So we understand. And we are taxpayers ourselves.”
The town selectboard appropriated $153,000 to the library’s budget this past year.
At the selectboard’s Nov. 19 meeting, Caleb Rupp, the library’s director, explained to the selectboard that the then-proposed 50 percent budget increase stemmed from the fact that library administrators had taken to using the library’s capital reserve fund to cover the library’s operating expenses.
Clark suggested, at that meeting, that the library board phase out using its capital reserve fund — over, say, three to five years — to minimize the yearly budget spike.
The minimization process is ongoing.
Selectpersons hit the library board with question after question Tuesday night, trying to weed out the obvious places for budget trims. But there didn’t seem to be clear places for additional cutting.
The formatting of the library’s budget proposal further confused the issue, or at least the selectboard. The selectboard told the library board the budget didn’t follow the selectboard’s requested format at the selectboard’s Nov. 19 meeting. Rupp apologized and said that was a simple oversight.
The budget’s format continued to confuse selectpersons at Tuesday’s meeting, often due to the library board’s best intentions, members’ stated attempt to clarify components of the budget.
At other times, the sheer cost of running the library seemed to stun the selectpersons.
Take, for example, Guilmette’s shock over the library’s annual electric costs, which total $7,000.
“It just seems like an astronomical amount,” Guilmette said. “I mean, it probably is [accurate], it just seems like a lot of money. For a little library.”
Rupp said he hadn’t compared the figure to similarly sized libraries. But he said he did go to Swanton Village Electric, which confirmed that figure is consistent with the library’s electric costs for the past decade.
And that cost remained consistent even after an Efficiency Vermont audit, which is designed to identify potential energy cost savings.
Still other times there seemed a gap between outside and inside perspectives of running the library, like when Guilmette suggested the library save on hiring a high school student to shovel its stairs during the winter months by having library personnel do the shoveling not long after Gadouas joked about how nice it would be if library staff could afford to take lunch breaks.
Along the same lines, when the selectboard inquired about what seemed like a sizable grant in the prior year’s budget, the library board clarified that the figure in question represented multiple small grants. In one case, Rupp described the board gradually downsizing its hopes to use grant funding for elevator repairs until the most pragmatic use of that funding ended up being just repairing the elevator doors.
Rupp also clarified that the elevator is totally safe, not to worry.
Rupp told the selectboard he does feel the library board has not done enough of its own fundraising. But library personnel already knew that — Rupp said the library board has been talking with a Vermont Dept. of Libraries consultant about what it might take to organize a local “friends of the library” organization dedicated to fundraising for the Swanton Public Library.
Despite the sizable number of questions from the selectboard, which took up much of the nearly 40 minutes the board spent discussing the library budget, the conversation seemed to have an upbeat end on both sides.
After making sure his fellow selectpersons were done with their own questioning, Clark said to the library board, “Your team. When did you all start?”
The library’s board members generally began in these positions within the last year.
“The first thing I want to say is great job,” Clark told them. “To go over these numbers, to stand here and take the questions and answer the questions with the amount of time and experience you’ve got — great job.
“You have a plan to get your funding straight. You explained it. You came in, gave us a pretty big number, shocked us all, which is good.”
That drew laughter from both boards.
“It’s reality,” Clark said. “You had to pull the bandage off. You could ignore it a few more years, and you could continue to run into the hole, and it wouldn’t work. Good job getting that information to us and then adjusting it accordingly.”
Clark told the library board to “tweak [the proposed budget] just a little more” and to present it to the selectboard at or before its first January meeting.
Rupp asked if Clark had a figure in mind. Clark raised his hands as if stepping back, which drew more laughter.
“I’m not going to tell you how to run your budget,” he said.
“I wouldn’t mind it if you did,” Rupp joked.
“Maybe you can come and shovel the stairs,” Gadouas said, joking with Clark.
“Maybe James’ll help me,” Clark said, and the conversation ended in laughter.