SWANTON — The Dec. 6 Messenger report on the Swanton Public Library’s need for increased funding might have raised one big question: Why now?
The Messenger reported the library board has asked the town selectboard for increased funding. The initial budget proposal asked for a funding increase of 50 percent, which the library board then whittled down to 22 percent and is still in the process of whittling ahead of an upcoming selectboard meeting.
But it’s not a simple case of wanting more money.
The library has been drawing from its capital reserve fund to provide the library’s copious amount of activities — varied exercise classes, a story hour and an art class are scheduled just within the next week — on top of its basic services, like stocking books and free computer access.
The library’s leadership is relatively new. Caleb Rupp became the library’s director in January. Nicole Gadouas, the library’s treasurer, joined the library board months later.
To get a sense of the library’s finances, the town selectboard suggested the library board conduct an audit. The auditor still hasn’t submitted its final report, but its preliminary report determined the library’s finances were sound.
For now.
“What we found is that, in the short term, we’re fine,” Rupp said. “However, in the long term, the library has been ... due to excellent, well-intended, considered reasons, has been subsidizing the town’s budget for at least twelve years.
“So we’ve been taking pretty much our entire endowment, all the interest from it, all of our capital reserve fund, and we’ve just been ... we’ve been putting it into the operating budget, just so everything the library does is cheap [for patrons].”
But why? It’s a question the library’s changed leadership can’t answer. But Rupp and Gadouas, who sat down with the Messenger Wednesday morning, surmised the library’s former leadership felt a need to prove itself before asking the town for money.
The library’s persona changed about five years ago. The Messenger extensively reported on the library’s growing programs and community outreach starting in 2015, symbolically represented by the removal of entrance columns full of honey bees the same year.
“There were literally swarming insects keeping people away,” Rupp said, laughing.
After that, Rupp said, “We started doing a lot more, and we started doing way more programs. We started trying to get the community more involved. We started trying to open it up and actually let people sign out rooms and use things.
“Let the gymnastics kids come through the front door,” Rupp added, laughing again, “as opposed to having them shamefully go through the side.”
But while the library has unmistakably transformed from bee-infested to buzzing with activity, Rupp said taxpayers have only funded about 70 percent of the library’s actual costs.
“We were looking into the future and saying, well, eventually, maybe not in five years or ten years, but eventually our endowment is going to go away.
“And that endowment is supposed to exist in order to create great programs. It’s not meant to just make sure the lights are on, it’s meant to actually be for the community to buy more books than we would normally be able to, or do more children’s events.”
The library decided to use that foresight and try to balance the budget before its reserve funds dried up. The board’s initial proposal to the selectboard, was a “best case scenario,” Rupp said, a response to the question, “Where would we love to be?”
Rupp said the library board knew “this is not a budget that’s going to work for now, but this is where eventually it should be.”
In the process of determining a practical budget for both Swanton taxpayers and the library’s healthy operation, Rupp turned to the annual statewide library report, including statistics from every library in Vermont — hours of operation, user totals, operating expenses and so forth.
Through that report, Rupp learned the average per capita cost of library operations in Franklin County is $28.
The per capita cost of the Highgate Public Library, which Rupp said is an example of a library that does a “great job,” is $30, slightly above that average.
The Swanton Public Library has the second lowest per capita cost of any library in Franklin County at $23 per person.
“We have to figure out a realistic budget that’s going to be able to allow those resources to be provided for the community and we have to make adjustments to do so,” Gadouas said, “to continue working at the level that we already work at and [develop] further than that.”
Rupp said the library board doesn’t want a sudden budget spike.
“We don’t want to do anything suddenly,” he said. “It’s going to be a number of years of drawing down how much of the endowment is spent.
“And once we do that, we’ll then have that money that we can invest in capital improvements to the library.”
For example, the library’s addition, much of its first floor, is 20 years old and in need of renovation. And not just renovation, but little fixes — like, say, light bulbs.
“We’re trying to do as much as possible without asking the taxpayers for anything,” Rupp said. “We got grants to replace all the lights ... there was so many burned out light bulbs because all the ballasts were broken from twenty years of use.”
As the audit process developed, the library hired a new bookkeeper to organize its budget.
“There was a lot of cleaning of the budget that had to happen in order to keep it very understandable,” Gadouas said.
And though the town selectboard has extensively questioned the library’s two budget proposals thus far, selectpersons have also praised the library board for its effort to clarify and simplify a complicated financial process during most of the board members’ first year on the job — especially given that the auditor submitted its preliminary findings in October, just two months before the start of the selectboard’s budget discussions.
“It’s not always transparent as to what it takes in order to provide [these] kind of resources to the community,” Gadouas said. “Not everyone in the community understands the cost of what it is to upgrade technology, what it is to provide workspaces for people that want to come in and use the internet, what it takes to fund or even just work a kids program.
“Not that we think they don’t appreciate it, but we also know that ... it does cost a lot to continue providing what we’re already providing. And something has to give. Or we have to figure out a different direction or fundraising,” the latter a possibility the library board is actively, and enthusiastically, exploring.
Rupp agreed with Gadouas’ points, but he also said he understands a reticence to ask the town for money.
“Five years of good times — in the terms of a town’s memory, that’s not a long time,” he said. “I think it’s going to be another five years before people are like, ‘Oh yeah, we can trust that this is here to stay.’”
In the meantime, the library board continues trying to minimize a potential budget increase. The Messenger will report on those ongoing discussions.