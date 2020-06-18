MONTPELIER — This week the Vermont legislature has given its approval to bills funding COVID-19 assistance to Vermonters, even as 50,000 residents remain on unemployment assistance.
S. 350, approved by both the House and Senate, allocates $70 million for grants to businesses which saw a drop of 75 percent or more in revenue between March 1 and Sept. 1 of this year. Of that total, $50 million will go to businesses which collect either sales taxes or rooms and meals tax. The remaining $20 million will go to businesses which do not collect those taxes.
The bill also contained $23 million to go to the Vermont Housing Conservation Board for distribution to non-profits around the state to aid those who have lost their housing or prevent housing loss.
A House bill focused on broadband access and housing was expected to pass on a third reading on Thursday and then be taken up by the Senate.
The bill allocates $42 million for broadband, to be used as follows:
- $800,000 to COVID Response Connectivity Community Program Grants
- $2 million to a broadband line extension customer assistance program to cover up to $3,000 of a customer’s costs for those located on the edge of current service
- $11 million to the Get Vermonters Connected Now Initiative to support internet service providers getting service to underserved areas, prioritizing households with low incomes and remote education needs
- $800,000 for the COVID-Response Telehealth Connectivity Program
- $4 million to update the state’s antiquated Unemployment Insurance system
- $3 million to the state and $350,000 to municipalities to mitigate cybersecurity concerns
- $152,000 to support Vermont’s E-911 system
- $20 million to prevent disconnection and give financial assistance to Vermonters unable to pay their utility bills
H. 966 sets aside $53 million for housing:
- $9 million to the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board for housing and facilities necessary to provide safe shelter and assistance for persons who are, or are at risk of, experiencing homelessness
- $6 million in foreclosure protection for low and moderate-income homeowners
- $250,000 to provide counseling and assistance to landlords concerning tenancy, rental assistance, and related issues
- $30 million in rental assistance
- $6.2 million for the Re-housing Recovery Program
The House also approved H. 965, which allocates $300 million for a range of assistance to programs generally overseen by the Agency of Human Services.
The largest chunk of funds, $250.76 million will go to grants for health care providers including hospitals, doctor’s offices, dentists, long-term care facilities, and home health providers. The bill requires at least $5 million of the funding go to nursing homes and at least $8.5 million to substance abuse treatment programs.
Another $9 million is to be used to target testing, education and outreach about the coronavirus to vulnerable populations, as well as expanding telehealth offerings and maintaining managed care programs for those with chronic conditions.
The House set aside $800,000 for suicide prevention and $200,000 to Pathways Vermont’s warm line, which provides support to callers struggling with depression, anger or other mental health challenges and has seen a large increase in call volumes during the pandemic. The line currently only has funds to operate 24/7 through the end of June. The allocation will provide funding for through the rest of 2020.
The bill also allocates:
- $3.9 million for parent-child centers
- $9 million for additional restart grants for childcare operations and summer camps
- $4.6 million to the Vermont Foodbank
- $10 million to schools for summer meals programs
- $2 million for nutrition assistance for the elderly
- $3.5 million to the Agency of Natural Resources to cover the costs of COVID-19 health precautions at the state’s parks and public lands
The Senate passed an agricultural relief bill, S.351, which reduces the Scott administration’s request for agricultural assistance from $50 million to $40 million.
Scott proposed $40 million in grants to dairy producers and $10 million to processors. The Senate bill allocates $22.8 million for dairy with $19 million for farmers and $3.8 million for processors.
The Senate approved $7 million for grants to non-dairy farmers and processors.
The bill also sets aside $196,000 to the Vermont Housing Conservation Board to provide business, financial and mental health assistance to farmers.
The Senate bill is currently before the House appropriations and agriculture committees.