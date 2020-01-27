MONTPELIER – Last week, the Vermont House of Representatives approved both an incremental increase in the state’s minimum wage and the creation of a statewide paid family leave program, two pieces of high-profile legislation prioritized by Democratic leadership in the statehouse.
Within Franklin County, neither bill found much support from the county’s delegation, as only Rep. Mike McCarthy, D – St. Albans, voted in favor of either bill in the Vermont House.
The paid family leave program in question allows individual employees in Vermont to take off up to a total of 12 weeks of work for family care, with 12 of those weeks available for pregnancies or newborns and eight weeks available for caring for a sick family member.
The program, priced at $29 million, would require all employees or employers volunteering to cover the benefit to pay a mandatory 0.2 percent payroll tax.
The bill also allows for employees to opt into receiving six weeks of personal medical leave should they agree to an additional 0.38 percent payroll tax that can, likewise, be voluntarily covered by an employer.
In his budget address last week, Gov. Phil Scott strongly signaled he would likely veto the paid family leave bill, telling the legislature, “I hear every day that one of the major hurdles to staying or relocating here is the affordability of life in Vermont... That’s why I cannot support a new $29 million payroll tax on working Vermonters.”
Some Progressives in the legislature have also rallied against the bill, believing it did not go far enough with its promised benefits and in particular criticizing the removal of language providing temporary disability insurance in the program.
When the House passed its paid family leave program, it did so without the supermajority required to overturn Scott’s likely veto.
Eighty-nine representatives in the House approved the bill and 58 voted against it, with votes falling largely along party lines.
Republicans unanimously opposed the bill, joined by six Democrats including Berkshire’s Rep. Charen Fegard, five Progressives and a group of independents that included Fairfax’s Rep. Barbara Murphy.
When the paid family leave bill came before the Vermont Senate earlier this month, Franklin County’s two senators, Republicans Corey Parent and Randy Brock, both voted against the legislation.
Senators representing Richford and Montgomery in the Essex-Orleans senate district, Democrats John Rodgers and Robert Starr, were divided on the paid family leave bill, with Starr voting in favor and Rodgers opposing the bill.
Legislation raising the minimum wage in Vermont, approved by the House late last week, likewise found only one member of Franklin County’s delegation, again St. Albans’s McCarthy, supporting the bill.
As it stands, the legislation approved last week aims to incrementally raise the minimum wage from $10.96 an hour to $11.75 by 2021 and $12.55 by 2022.
The House approved sending the bill, a compromise from the $15 an hour minimum wage initially sought by legislators in the Vermont Senate, with a 93 – 54 vote.
Again, much of the vote fell along party lines, with Republicans almost unanimously opposing the bill.
Like with the paid family leave bill, several Democrats and independents, including Berkshire’s Fegard and Fairfax’s Murphy, joined Republicans in voting against the measure, with some opponents warning against the possible strain a higher minimum wage could have on smaller businesses.
When it came before the Vermont Senate in 2019, Franklin County’s two senators voted against the minimum wage increase, as did their counterparts from the Essex-Orleans senate district that includes Richford and Montgomery.
Associations backing smaller businesses, like the local branch of the National Federation of Independent Businesses and the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association, have balked at the possible wage hike as damaging to rural businesses in particular.
Meanwhile, a recent study by the Vermont Legislative Joint Fiscal Office found the wage increase would increase pressure on Medicaid-supported health workers in nursing homes and assisted living centers, suggesting the state would have to leverage as much as $4.1 million to cover raises.
A legislative report issued in 2018 found that in order to make a livable wage – the hourly wage required for a full-time employee to pay one-half of the basic needs budget for a two-person household – an employee living in Vermont would have to make $13.34 an hour.
A report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, meanwhile, places Vermont’s housing wage, where someone can afford a two-bedroom home at fair market rent, at $22.78 an hour.
While Scott vetoed legislation raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2018, he has yet to say publicly whether he would sign off on a more modest increase to the minimum wage.