ST ALBANS CITY -- Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Congressman Peter Welch (D-VT) sent a letter to Ian Brownlee, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs at the United States Department of State asking the Department for help addressing the backlog of passport renewal and issuance requests in Vermont.
“In recent months, our offices have heard from hundreds of Vermonters requesting assistance to go on school trips, reunite with loved ones, and attend to urgent family matters,” they wrote. “With our state’s vaccination rate at well over 80 percent, our constituents are ready to travel, but delays in passport issuance and renewal have presented significant barriers to their plans. Therefore, we ask that you direct sufficient resources to working through this backlog to ensure individuals are able to travel as soon as it is safe to do so.”
The legislators reported fielding calls from Vermont residents who had trouble with the Agency’s main telephone number, hours-long wait times, general communication, issues securing expedited passports and staffing shortages at passport offices.
The legislators heralded the Vermont Passport Agency in St. Albans City for their efforts to address increased passport renewal requests and issuances from Vermonters eager to travel.
No walk-ins
Earlier this month, hundreds of out-of-staters lined up outside the Vermont Passport Agency in downtown St. Albans City as a last-ditch effort to retrieve their passports that had been ordered and filled out weeks and sometimes months before, but had not yet been received via mail.
“I heard that here was taking walk-ins and it was the only place taking walk-ins on the east coast,” said NYC resident Mariah Isaacs, who was set to fly out to Paris, France within days. ”I drove seven hours. I saw many people posting about it, many people with pictures of getting their passport. I’ve waited in line since 5:30 in the morning, and they just came out at 8 a.m. and told everyone that they’re not accepting any walk-ins.”
Isaacs expedited her passport renewal for one-day shipping over a month prior to her venture to Vermont, and after her passport didn't come in the mail she decided to take the online advice from Facebook groups to make the trek to from New York City to St. Albans, desperate to find one.
“Everyone was talking about how they take walk-ins here,” Isaacs said. “Everything in the application process is already done, and I would not have driven here if I didn’t know for sure that everyone was getting their passports.”
While the Agency refused to comment at the time, applicants said early on the morning of July 15 the Agency issued a written notice to the applicants, at the top of which says “APPOINTMENTS ONLY-NO WALK-IN SERVICE-CALL (877)487-2778, but applicants said the automated service indicated that there are no appointments available for the next 14 days.
