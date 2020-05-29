ST. ALBANS — With candidate filings for Democrats, Republicans and Progressives due on Thursday, legislative races are taking shape around the county.
Independents and minority party candidates are not required to file until August 6.
Below are the local Vermont House races, as they currently stand.
In Franklin-1, representing Georgia, incumbent Republican Carl Rosenquist will be defending his seat from a challenge by fellow Republican Sydney McClean-Lipinski. The two will compete in the August 11 primary.
Franklin-2 incumbent, independent Barbara Murphy will not have any major party challengers.
In Franklin 3-1 representing St. Albans City and a portion of St. Albans Town, incumbents Michael McCarthy, a Democrat, and Casey Toof, a Republican, will be joined on the ballot by former town selectboard member Bruce Cheeseman, running as a Republican, and city resident David Glidden. a Democrat. Because this is a two-person district, there will be no primary.
In the one-person Franklin 3-2 district representing St. Albans Town, incumbent Republican Lynn Dickinson will not have a major party challenger.
Rep. Marianna Gamache, a Republican, is not seeking re-election in Franklin-4, which is made up of Swanton and Sheldon. Her fellow Republican Brian Savage will be running for re-election. Joining him on the ticket will be former Franklin County Sheriff Robert Norris. Norris, who ran his sheriff races as a Democrat, has shifted to the Republican Party. Nicholas Brosseau, of Swanton, is the only Democrat in the race.
Both of the incumbents representing Berkshire, Franklin, Highgate and Richford, the Franklin-5 district, are seeking re-election. Democrat Charen Fegard was elected in 2018. Republican Lisa Hango was appointed to fill a vacancy after Josh Aldrich declined to take the seat he had won. Daniel Nadeau, a Highgate Democrat, is also running.
So far, it appears Republican incumbent James Gregoire, who represents Fairfield, Bakersfield and Fletcher in the Franklin-6 district, will not have a major party challenger.
In Franklin-7, representing Enosburgh and Montgomery, incumbent Republican Felisha Leffler is facing a challenge from Democrat Dennis Williams.
In the Franklin County Senate race, only incumbents Randy Brock and Corey Parent appear on the Secretary of State's list of candidates. A call to the county clerk to confirm they are the only candidates who have filed had not been returned as of press time.
In the Grand Isle-Chittenden district, which includes all of Grand Isle County, current House Speaker Mitzi Johnson is seeking re-election. Joining her on the Democratic ballot is Andy Julow of North Hero. They will face two Milton Republicans, incumbent Leland Morgan and his nephew Michael Morgan.
In the Essex-Orleans Senate District, which includes the Franklin County towns of Richford and Montgomery, incumbent John Rodgers has not filed for re-election. His fellow Democrat Bobby Starr is running, along with fellow Democrat Ron Horton of Jay. Challenging them is Republican Russ Ingalls of Newport.