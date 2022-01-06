MONTPELIER — How will the State of Vermont solve its workforce issues? State legislators from Franklin County are committed to figuring that out.
As the Vermont General Assembly enters its 2022 session this week, Franklin County’s legislators — along with Gov. Phil Scott — signaled their commitment to pulling apart the difficult knot of issues that makes up the state’s larger workforce problem.
And it might take some additional legislation on housing and childcare to do it.
State Sen. Randy Brock (R-St. Albans) said workforce development will be a major emphasis going forward in order to help Franklin County businesses that are currently looking for workers.
As Senate Minority Leader, his initiatives in the area include eliminating barriers to employment, such as licensing requirements, that can hamper workers from entering the workforce and expanding apprenticeship opportunities for those that do not seek a college education.
For example, Vermont requires occupation licenses for nearly 30% of its workers, Brock said, and the state requires licenses for some jobs that may make it more difficult for out-of-state residents to move into Vermont.
Under his proposals, such out-of-state residents should be able to receive a license in Vermont if they’ve worked in their jobs for at least three years and pass applicable background checks. Other related proposals would eliminate licensing fees for those in poverty, veterans and young workers.
Similarly, Brock is pushing for apprenticeship programs to count toward licensing requirements instead of requiring workers to meet strict educational requirements.
“It’s the idea of adding some flexibility so that people can meet the standards they want,” he said.
Housing
While licensing is one issue related to workforce issues, legislators have also identified the many correlated problems that re-inforce Vermont’s inability to attract workers, such as high housing and childcare costs.
“The workforce issue really stems back to housing,” Sen. Corey Parent (R-St. Albans) said. “Good luck finding housing or an apartment in the St. Albans area. It’s almost impossible.”
Such limited housing stock has made it more difficult for people to live in Vermont, Brock said, as it drives up housing prices and rental rates. By making it easier to increase the housing supply, that higher demand should make housing more affordable.
Specific housing policy initiatives mentioned by legislators include pushing for additional downtown development to take advantage of existing infrastructure, loosening zoning laws to increase lot density and re-examining Act 250 to modernize the law and speed up the approval process — a policy mentioned by Scott in his State of the State on Wednesday.
“We must ensure our regulatory system does not become the bottleneck that holds us back. So, I will once again ask you to bring our 51-year-old land use law into the 21st century,” Scott said.
Rep. Mike McCarthy (D-St. Albans) echoed the need for a re-examination of Act 250 while emphasizing the need to balance development and the conservation of Vermont’s environment.
“There’s a lot of consensus in the statehouse. In many of our cities – Burlington, downtown St. Albans – Act 250 can be duplicative,” he said. “We could loosen up the rules and still get the development that we want.”
Child care
Similar to housing, legislators also connected child care affordability to the state’s larger workforce issues.
Republican legislators are pushing for decreased regulations of the child care system. Brock, for example, said state regulations for child care have pushed some providers to retire or get out of the business, which created the shortage that is now affecting child care availability and affordability.
“So many people are floored by the cost, and the wages being paid to people performing childcare is frighteningly low,” Brock said. “It’s dealing with the gap.”
In comparison, the Democratic approach is to find ways to finetune the current system so that child care providers still have incentives to deliver high quality services while keeping the overall costs affordable to parents.
“[Parents] need to know the person watching their child isn’t just sitting them in front of a television,” McCarthy said. “We need to actually treat childcare and service work for the asset that it is as a public good.”
He’s pushing for public subsidies paid for by state funding to make it more affordable, which, ultimately he said, should help more people enter the workforce.
Other initiatives
While workforce issues and those problems affecting it are the main focus of many Franklin County legislators, multiple delegation members also routinely mentioned providing oversight on how to best spend American Rescue Plan Act dollars, overlooking Vermont’s redistricting efforts, examining problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and re-opening the Statehouse.
Agenda items mentioned less often include criminal justice reform, shoring up right-to-farm laws, finding funding for local courthouses, pushing for a deal on state employee pensions, making climate weatherization more affordable and expanding mail-in voting.
No matter the initiative, almost all legislators communicated optimism for the next session. Scott, during his State of the State address, said it best.
“Five years ago, I said, ‘when you are in a hole, stop digging.’ My friends, today I am happy to report: We are out of that hole, and we are sitting on a pile of bricks, mortar, lumber, and steel,” Scott said. “So, let’s grab hold, and start building.”
