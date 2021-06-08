Learn how a Montgomery group plans to conserve 23,000 acres by 2030

MONTGOMERY - Cold Hollow to Canada (CHC) has released its 2021 - 2025 Strategic Plan. The plan will guide the organization’s work over the next five years as it partners with communities to accelerate the pace of forestland stewardship and conservation throughout Vermont’s Cold Hollow Mountains.
“Devastation from our changing climate grows more severe day by day. By working at the grassroots level, CHC is helping to implement natural climate solutions in partnership with others. It’s essential work that serves the community, our region, and our world,” says Nick Richardson, President & CEO at the Vermont Land Trust.
Three Core Pillars
The plan frames the organization’s Mission and Vision in the context of the greater Northern Forest spanning Massachusetts to Quebec, and is organized by three core Pillars of CHC’s work: Sustainable Stewardship, Forestland Conservation, and Community Empowerment. Each pillar is tied to a Goal and Action Plan for how the organization will accomplish this important work.
Cold Hollow to Canada’s Forestland Conservation goal is to conserve 23,000 acres by 2030. The plan outlines a path to reach this ambitious goal, including launching a capital campaign to recapitalize their Conservation Fund, which provides financial support to landowners interested in permanently protecting their land through conservation easements.
“The world is facing both a biodiversity and climate crisis. CHC is a leader in helping landowners work together to help protect critical wildlife habitat and sequester carbon in this regionally important resilient and connected forest. The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is using the lessons learned by CHC throughout the larger Appalachian region to help protect a network of climate resilient and connected lands,” says Jim Shallow, Director of Strategic Conservation Initiatives at TNC in Vermont.
By partnering with communities in the Cold Hollow Mountains to steward and conserve forestland, CHC is working towards its greater vision of a resilient and connected ecosystem across the entire Northern Forest.“Although the window within which we must meet the challenges we face is already closing, and the urgency of our task rising, the opportunity at hand is momentous. We humbly submit this plan as a roadmap for our community—here at the heart of the Northern Forest—to face the challenges before us, and to effect the change which our generation is called to, in securing the future of the place we call home,” says Charlie Hancock, President & Chair at CHC.
The plan can be downloaded at: coldhollowtocanada.org/strategicplan
About Cold Hollow to Canada:
The mission of CHC is to maintain ecosystem integrity, biological diversity, and forest resiliency throughout the Cold Hollow Mountains, with a focus on community-led stewardship and the conservation of the region’s working landscape. The Cold Hollow Mountains extend from Vermont’s northern Green Mountains to the Canadian border, and span the towns of Bakersfield, Belvidere, Enosburgh, Fletcher, Montgomery, Richford, and Waterville. CHC acts as the nexus between community members in these seven towns and the larger conservation organizations and government agencies across Vermont and New England.
