Samaritan House Inc. will offer the community a chance to learn about homelessness in the Franklin County area through the educational event, A Walk In Their Shoes, on Sunday, October 17th at 2:00 P.M.
Participants are encouraged to collect monetary donations for the organization but there is no monetary requirement and the walk is open to all
The event is a fundraiser for Samaritan House Inc., which operates Tim’s House Emergency Shelter and provides support services to people experiencing homelessness and those at risk of homelessness in our community.
Registration will begin at 1:00 at Tim’s House Emergency Shelter on Kingman Street in St. Albans with the walk kicking off from there at 2:00.
Participants will get a look at Tim’s House before setting off on a short walk to learn more about what an average day looks like for people experiencing homelessness in Franklin & Grand Isle Counties.
The walk will include stops at and/or presentations from many local service providers, including: Martha’s Kitchen, Spectrum Youth & Family Services, Phoenix House, Turning Point of Franklin County and Franklin/Grand Isle Community Action (with a tour of the food shelf).
Proceeds from the event go directly to assisting individuals and families experiencing homelessness in our area.
No pre-registration is required but please feel free to contact ben.kaufmann@samaritan-house.com with any questions or if you can’t attend but would still like to make a donation.
