WASHINGTON – Senator Patrick Leahy (D), Senator Bernie Sanders (I) and Representative Peter Welch (D) on Friday sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig demanding improvements to the Economic Impact Payment program. Delegation offices have heard from many Vermonters who are frustrated that they still have not received their payments and about the IRS’s poor communication.
The delegation letter asks the IRS to address late or incomplete payments, confusion around payments delivered as prepaid debit cards, and the lack of clear communication from the IRS that has made recipients susceptible to fraud.
In the letter, Leahy, Sanders and Welch said: “We are writing today because of the significant delays and confusion during the processing and receipt of the EIPs. We continue to receive reports from Vermonters who have yet to receive their EIPS after months of waiting, including Social Security beneficiaries. In addition, EIPs delivered via prepaid debit cards are causing confusion for recipients and financial institutions tasked with processing withdrawals from the debit cards. Adding to the delays and confusion is the lack of clear and timely guidance to the public and Congressional offices who assist constituents with obtaining their EIPs.”
In addition, Vermonters who received incorrect payments have been told that they will not receive the additional money they are owed until next year, despite the immediate economic crisis many are facing. The letter urges the IRS to immediately begin payments to Vermonters who are owed money.