WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal lawmakers have come to an agreement on a $2 trillion bailout package to shore up the U.S. economy as measures taken to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus responsible for an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic grind economic activity to a halt and leave millions out of work.
The bailout measure, the single largest ever approved in the U.S., was unanimously passed by the U.S. Senate Wednesday evening, with Vermont’s two Senators – Sens. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., and Bernie Sanders, I – Vt. – voting in favor of the omnibus bill.
The act, known as the CARES Act, earmarks more than $2.2 trillion to relief measures intended to offset the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and responses states and municipalities have taken to mitigate the virus’s spread.
Measures in the CARES Act are set to give most American adults $1,200 in direct relief, create a $500 billion lending program for distressed businesses and a $350 billion fund for smaller businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It also swells federal unemployment benefits, adding $600 a month to state unemployment payments, and commits more than $130 billion to hospitals and $150 billion to states stressed by their responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Provisions were added preventing leading elected officials – including President Donald Trump – from receiving loans or investments through programs established by the CARES Act.
According to a release from Leahy’s office, Vermont was expected to receive $2 billion in federal funds through the stimulus package, most coming directly from the previously mentioned $150 billion relief fund established for states and counties impacted by COVID-19.
Leahy, the vice chair of the Senate’s appropriations committee, was one of the leading negotiators behind much of the stimulus package’s contents. “Vermont had a front seat in writing and negotiating this bill,” Leahy said in a written statement. “I am pleased that Vermont will receive this critical assistance, and know more will need to be done.”
Other areas where Vermont was set to receive benefits under the federal bailout bill, according to Leahy’s office, include:
- $5.4 million to support public health preparedness and response activities through the Centers for Disease Control;
- $4.7 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to support the expansion of community health facilities, child care centers, food banks, and senior services;
- $5 million in Community Service Block Grants to address the consequences of increasing unemployed and economic disruption;
- $4.3 million in Child Care Development Block Grants to support child care assistance to health care sector employees, emergency responders, sanitation workers and other works deemed essential during the corona virus response;
- $4.6 million for housing assistance grants through the Department of Housing and Urban Development;
- $4.1 million in the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP);
- $20 million to support public transportation emergency relief;
- $9.6 million to support the state’s airports;
- $3 million in election assistance grants;
- $2 million to support state and local law enforcement and corrections through the Byrne-Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program;
- $826,000 through the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities to support museums, libraries and other organizations that have been forced to shut their doors due to the virus;
- $175,000 to support small- and medium-sized manufacturers recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19 through the Manufacturing Extension Partnership program; and
- $862,000 in Emergency Preparedness Grants through the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA).
Sanders, who made national headlines this week for threatening to “put a hold on” the bill over calls from several prominent Republican lawmakers to strip back its unemployment measures, said on social media Wednesday evening, “last night’s bill expands unemployment benefits in a way that has never taken place before.”
“We still need to go much further and address working people’s needs in a more substantial way,” Sanders added.
The House of Representatives is expected to pass the $2 trillion stimulus package Friday.
According to a statement from Leahy’s office, the U.S. Congress would likely take up further bailout measures to build up the economy as the COVID-19 pandemic deepens within the U.S.
“Further stimulus measures will be needed, in Vermont and across the country,” Leahy said.